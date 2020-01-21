IQE plc

Block Admission Application and Block Admission Return

21 January 2019

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for a block admission of 3,000,000 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to satisfy obligations under the Company's existing Group Employee Share Option Plan, Bonus Plan and Long-term Incentive Plan. The Ordinary Shares held under the block admission will be allotted and issued in due course in accordance with the rules of the respective scheme(s) and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue. It is expected that admission of the Ordinary Shares under the block admission will become effective on 28 January 2020. The new Ordinary Shares will be added to the balance of 507,466 Ordinary Shares remaining from the previous block admission.

The company hereby provides an update to its block admission filed on 18 January 2019.

Name of company: IQE plc Name of scheme: IQE Plc Share Option Plan

IQE Plc Bonus Plan

IQE Plc Long-term Incentive Plan Period of return: 18 January 2019 to 21 January 2020 Number of Ordinary Shares not issued under scheme at the end of the last period: 12,216,763 Number of Ordinary Shares issued under scheme during period: 11,709,297 Number of Ordinary Shares cancelled under the scheme during period: Nil Balance of Ordinary Shares under scheme not yet issued at end of period:



507,466 Number and class of Ordinary Shares originally admitted under scheme and the date of admission 1,000,000 Ordinary Shares (4 Dec 2009)

2,000,000 Ordinary Shares (11 Oct 2010)

5,000,000 Ordinary Shares (8 Nov 2010)

8,000,000 Ordinary Shares (5 Apr 2011)

6,000,000 Ordinary Shares (16 May 2012)

16,000,000 Ordinary shares (19 Jun 2012)

8,000,000 Ordinary shares (12 Aug 2014)

8,000,000 Ordinary shares (3 Dec 2015)

12,000,000 Ordinary shares (20 April 2017)

14,000,000 Ordinary shares (12 June 2018)

12,000,000 Ordinary shares (25 January 2019)





