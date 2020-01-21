Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Healthcare Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Wireless Healthcare Market was valued at USD 73.97 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 316 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 27.38% over the forecast period 2020-2025.
According to the Center for Disease Control, hospital-acquired infections cause approximately 100,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. That is why improving hand hygiene is a significant focus for the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control. Sensors in soap and hand sanitizer dispensers that communicate with RFID tags in staff identification badges can now determine if and when staff sanitize their hands, which is a key trend for the market.
Penetration of internet and wireless communication technology is driving the market. In a connected hospital, caregivers use wireless medical equipment to provide the best quality of care to patients, rather than being preoccupied by time-consuming administrative tasks. Doctors and nurses can easily access up-to-date patient information, enabling treatment decisions supported by real-time medical information and resulting in improved outcomes for the patient.
Wearable devices for continuous monitoring is driving the market. The proliferation of smartphones and the acceptance of wearable devices have made medical device and diagnostic center to experiment with body-worn sensors that can monitor vital signs and transmit them in real time to an online platform that can be remotely accessed.
However, cybersecurity and privacy issues are restraining the market growth as vast amounts of health data are generated in the process of treatment in medical centers such as hospitals and clinics and the theft of the data can degrade the privacy of the data.
Key Market Trends
IoT in Medical to Increase the Market Share
Europe to Hold a Significant Share
Competitive Landscape
The wireless healthcare market is fragmented as the players are striving to increase their market share through strategies such as improvements in existing solutions and software platforms, development of new platforms, and strategic alliances with other market players. Therefore, several players account for significant individual shares in the market. Key players include AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., etc.
Recent Industry Development
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers & Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Penetration of Internet & Wireless Communication Technology
4.3.2 Wearable Devices for Continuous Monitoring
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Cybersecurity & Privacy Issues
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)
5.1.2 Wi-Fi
5.1.3 Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)
5.1.4 Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN)
5.2 By Component
5.2.1 Hardware
5.2.2 Software
5.2.3 Services
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Hospitals and Nursing Homes
5.3.2 Home Care
5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals
5.3.4 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 AT&T Inc.
6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.3 Motorola Solutions Inc.
6.1.4 Philips Healthcare
6.1.5 Qualcomm
6.1.6 Samsung Group
6.1.7 Verizon Communication Inc.
6.1.8 Apple Inc.
6.1.9 Aerohive Networks Inc.
6.1.10 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
