New York, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glycerin market is forecast to reach USD 4.26 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Glycerin or Glycerine is a simple polyol organic compound having multiple hydroxyl groups with a clear, odorless, viscous liquid formation. This viscous liquid naturally comes with a sweet taste. It is derived from both natural and synthetic sources. Glycerin is widely obtained through the transesterification process where animal fats or vegetable oils are mixed with alcohol in the presence of a catalyst. The global glycerin market is growing at a substantial pace due to the growing demand for glycerin in consumer goods applications such as personal care, cosmetics, tobacco humectants and personal lubricants, to name a few. The refined glycerin is extensively in demand as the traditional market such as consumer goods and food & beverages are solely dependent upon refined glycerin.
The Asia Pacific market is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 1.63 Billion in the year 2027, owing to its extensive demand in consumer goods, such as personal care, cosmetics, and others. China and the United States are likely to retain their superiority with the highest rate of consumption of refined glycerin. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets globally, while Germany and the United States hold some of the most prominent players in the market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global glycerin market on the basis of type of glycerin, processing, source, end-use verticals, and region:
Type of Glycerin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Unit, Million Tons 2016-2027)
Processing Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Unit, Million Tons 2016-2027)
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Unit, Million Tons 2016-2027)
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Unit, Million Tons 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
