B2C E-Commerce sales in Eastern Europe remain on the growth path
Online retail sales in the countries of Eastern Europe continue to grow at double-digit rates as of 2019, according to the findings cited in this report. The leading B2C E-Commerce market in the region is Russia, with a projection that online shopping revenues could double between 2019 and 2023.
Card alternatives lead the E-Commerce payment landscape in Eastern Europe
In Russia, Turkey and a few other countries of Eastern Europe, card is the leading payment mean used by online shoppers. However, in majority of nations covered in this report, alternative payment methods including bank transfer, digital wallet and cash on delivery outrank traditional card payments in E-Commerce.
Top E-Commerce market players in Eastern Europe
The E-Commerce market leaders in Eastern Europe include regional and country players such as Allegro in Poland, eMag in Romania, Heureka and the Czech Republic, Hepsiburada in Turkey and Wildberries in Russia. Furthermore, cross-border online shopping platforms are also popular, such as AliExpress.
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Regional Overview
3. Russia
4. Poland
5. Turkey
6. Czech Republic
7. Greece
8. Romania
9. Hungary
10. Ukraine
11. Slovakia
12. Bulgaria
13. Belarus
14. Croatia
15. Slovenia
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
