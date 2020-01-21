Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Continued growth of online retail sales in Europe
The B2C E-Commerce market in Europe is the third largest worldwide, outranked by Asia-Pacific and North America. Despite the advancing maturity of digital commerce in the top markets of Western Europe, online retail sales are projected to continue to rise at a double-digit rate regionwide in 2019. The growth is spurred by developing trends such as mobile and cross-border online shopping.
Eastern Europe outpacing the West in terms of growth
Eastern Europe's B2C E-Commerce sales are projected to grow faster than those in Western Europe in 2019, although the latter holds a significantly higher share of the region's online sales volume. In both sub-regions, online and mobile shopper penetration is on the rise as more consumers discover the advantages of making purchases from the Internet. Local B2C E-Commerce market players are benefitting from the upward trend, but face strong competition from US-based Amazon in the West, and China's AliExpress in the East.
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Regional Overview
3. Advanced Markets
4. Emerging Markets
Companies Mentioned
