CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) received a perfect score of 100 on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation.



TransUnion is proud to be an employer of choice and the company believes that people are empowered at work when they can contribute their ideas and talents, share their passions, and learn from one another. TransUnion offers a number of benefits that support equality and inclusion, such as adoption reimbursement and medical coverage for gender confirmation procedures. Associates also have the opportunity to participate in affinity groups such as Out and About, which creates a platform to empower TransUnion LGBTQ associates and their allies. Additionally, in 2019 TransUnion signed HRC’s pledge to support the Equality Act, legislation designed to provide protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, credit, education and other arenas.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for our continued dedication to equality for our LGBTQ associates the second year in row,” said Anne Leyden, Chief Human Resources Officer at TransUnion. “We believe in providing the opportunity for all associates to learn, grow and contribute at TransUnion, and we strive to create a workplace that reflects these ideals.”

“The impact of the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe,” said Alphonso David, President, HRC. “These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do — it is also the best business decision. In addition, many of these leaders are also advocating for the LGBTQ community and equality under the law in the public square. From supporting LGBTQ civil rights protections in the U.S. through HRC’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act, to featuring transgender and non-binary people in an ad in Argentina, to advocating for marriage equality in Taiwan — businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life.”

The 2020 CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories: non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality and responsible citizenship. TransUnion’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

For more information on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei .

