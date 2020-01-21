Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Next-Generation Firewall Market, By Component (Solution & Service), By Enterprise Size, By End Use Industry (BFSI; IT & Telecom; Retail; Defense; Healthcare; Education & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Next-Generation Firewall Market is expected to grow at a formidable CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period.



Increase in digital security spending coupled with the emergence of firewall as a service are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Next Generation Firewall Market. Additionally, increasing IoT trends, growing internal and external threats and high functionalities of the NGFW solutions are further propelling the market. Moreover, the advantages such as improved performance, increased efficiency, among others associated with next generation firewall are making them a popular choice.



The Global Next Generation Firewall Market is segmented based on component, enterprise size, end-user industry, company and region. Based on enterprise size, the market can be divided into small & medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise. The SMEs segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



This can be accredited to the growth in the need to implement advanced firewall technology, which can perform multiple functions and rise in IT security spending among these. Based on end-user industry, the market can be fragmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, retail, defense, healthcare, education and others. The BFSI segment dominates the market owing to the increase in need to protect customer data with the increase in data volume and the large number of endpoints and mobile devices, that are vulnerable to brand-damaging threats.



Regionally, the next generation firewall market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the overall next generation firewall market owing to the significant adoption of advanced cyber security solutions, supported by factors such as rise in cases of cyberattacks, significant adoption of BYOD and IoT-based devices in the region.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. For instance, in 2017, Cisco launched Cisco Firepower 2100 Series Next-Generation Firewall which provides threat defense and protects the critical data of banks and retail sector which have a huge volumes of business data.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component (Solution, Service)

5.2.2. By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprise (SME), Large Enterprise)

5.2.3. By End Use Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Defense, Healthcare, Education, Others)

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Product Market Mapping



6. North America Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component

6.2.2. By Enterprise Size

6.2.3. By End Use Industry

6.2.4. By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico and Rest of North America)

6.3. North America: Country Analysis

6.3.1. United States Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

6.3.2. Canada Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook

6.3.3. Mexico Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook



7. Europe Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook



10. South America Next Generation Firewall Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles (10 Leading Companies)

13.2.1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

13.2.2. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

13.2.3. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

13.2.4. Dell Technologies Inc.

13.2.5. Juniper Networks Inc.

13.2.6. Palo Alto Networks Inc.

13.2.7. Fortinet, Inc.

13.2.8. Barracuda Networks, Inc.

13.2.9. Forcepoint LLC

13.2.10. WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations



