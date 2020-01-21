SANTA MONICA, CA, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), a leading international natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology innovator, today announced that the company achieved 56% growth in 2019 and is planning additional growth of over 100% in 2020.



After being upgraded to “Pink Current Information” on the OTC Markets Group website in March 2019, the company obtained FDA registration approval for all Oliveda products in April and had its U.S. launch on https://us.oliveda.com in May. Oliveda also launched many new products in 2019, including our Beauty Molecule, which was met with immediate success, entering the company’s top ten bestselling products within just a few weeks.

New companies and brands were developed in 2020, such as LA DOPE, Olive Tree People, and Oliveda America, as well as new technologies that are unique in the world and sales contracts for more than 20,000 of our own mountain olive trees. Oliveda obtained retail approval for the China market and launched a globally unique CBD technology that can be used immediately worldwide without further approvals, and thus creates new sales channels.

Oliveda founder and CEO Thomas Lommel commented, “In addition to these many developments in 2019, we ended the year with growth of 56%. Based on all these preparations, we plan to achieve growth of over 100% in 2020 and target a listing on the Nasdaq in 2021.”

Oliveda International Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a globally unique wearable beauty and health technology. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company’s wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul. Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com , us.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

Advance PR Group, LLC

619-202-7456

olvi@advanceprgroup.com