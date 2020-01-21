QUANTICO, VA, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Semper Fi Fund & America’s Fund are honored to announce their new Chairman of the Board, General Joseph F. Dunford, Jr. General Dunford served as the 19th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation’s highest-ranking military officer and the principal military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defense, and National Security Council, from October 2015 through September 2019. Prior to that he served as the 36th Commandant of the Marine Corps from October 2014 through September 2015.

“We are thrilled to have General Dunford come aboard as Chairman, lending his wisdom, experience, leadership – and most of all – his heart to our mission and efforts.” said Semper Fi Fund & America’s Fund President, CEO and Founder Karen Guenther.

A native of Boston, Massachusetts, General Dunford graduated from Saint Michael's College and joined the Marine Corps in 1977. He has served as an infantry officer at all levels, including command of 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines, and command of the 5th Marine Regiment during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He served as the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps from 2010 to 2012 and was Commander, International Security Assistance Force and United States Forces-Afghanistan from February 2013 to August 2014.

“I’ve been following the important work that the Semper Fi Fund & America’s Fund have been doing for years,” said General Dunford, “and I’m looking forward to officially joining them in their mission and helping expand their impact in any way I can. This will allow me to continue to serve, and to honor my fellow service members and veterans who have given so much of themselves and their families who support them in their service.”

About the Semper Fi Fund & America’s Fund

The Semper Fi Fund & America’s Fund provide urgently needed resources and lifetime support for combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Case Managers from theFund work one-on-one with service members and veterans to understand and support their individual needs right now and throughout their lifetimes. The Fund keeps its overhead extremely low in order to have the greatest impact on the lives of service members and veterans and has been awarded the highest ratings from watchdog groups: A+ from CharityWatch (one of only two veteran nonprofits to receive this rating last year), nine consecutive 4-star ratings from Charity Navigator (an achievement attained by only 3% of rated charities) and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Learn more at semperfifund.org.

