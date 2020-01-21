San Ramon, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OpenADR Alliance, a nonprofit corporation created to foster the development, adoption and compliance of the OpenADR communications standard, today announced significant progress in global market adoption of the OpenADR standard for use in effectively and securely managing distributed energy resources (DERs) and Electric Vehicle Support Equipment (EVSE) in electric grids. Alliance membership over the last year has grown to over 150 members with more than a third of the new members in the EVSE industry.

As utilities across the globe struggle with securing a diverse and growing collection of communication standards used for coordinating and managing customer DERs such as solar PV, battery storage, electric vehicles, and other demand side management (DSM) resources, the Alliance has seen a growing interest and adoption of OpenADR implementations. In particular as electric vehicles continue to rapidly enter the automotive market and renewables are needed to offset fossil-fueled generation, it’s essential for utilities to find a cost-effective and secure way to manage periods of resource need on the electrical grid with load management, demand response and dynamic pricing programs. Other growth areas for DSM resources and DERs include lighting controls, smart appliances, and battery systems.



“Optimizing and simplifying demand side management programs continues to be the overarching goal of the OpenADR Alliance,” said Rolf Bienert, managing and technical director, OpenADR Alliance. “Connectivity and interoperability of customer owned resources are critical requirements for smart grid modernization and with the rapid growth of EV applications we will continue to see growing interest and adoption of the OpenADR standard. “



According to OpenADR’s newest EV member company, “Noodoe EV is on a mission to help the world embrace the era of electric vehicle revolution by providing smart EV charging solutions,” said Jennifer Chang, CEO of Noodoe Inc. “With our innovations, Noodoe EV is helping to create the future of smart grid modernization today.”

At the end of 2018, the OpenADR 2.0 standard was established as an IEC standard, which is the highest level of international support and validates the global importance of the OpenADR specification. Today, the Alliance membership has more than 187 certified products being implemented worldwide and is the common DER/DR communication standard in over a dozen countries.

The OpenADR Alliance, a nonprofit corporation created to foster the development, adoption and compliance of the OpenADR standard, helps utilities manage the growing pool of customer cited DERs, which include renewable energy, energy storage, DSM assets, and EVSEs. The OpenADR standard supports secure communications to certified systems to manage changes in load shape, energy inputs and power characteristics. For more information, visit: www.openadr.org/

