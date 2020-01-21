NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Embedded Computing , a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ: SGH) and a leading manufacturer of embedded computing solutions, today announced that it has joined The Open Group Sensor Open System Architecture (SOSA) Consortium to contribute its expertise to the development of modular, open system reference architectures applicable to military and commercial sensor systems and a business model that balances stakeholder interests.



The SOSA Consortium includes participants from the US Air Force, Army and Navy as well as other US government agencies plus a diverse group of Department of Defense (DoD) supply base commercial partners. The consortium provides a vendor-neutral forum for members to work together to harmonize, align, and create open standards to facilitate the development of agile, interoperable, and affordable sensors. The SOSA approach establishes guidelines for Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems. The objective is to allow flexibility in the selection and acquisition of sensors and subsystems that provide sensor data collection, processing, exploitation, communication and related functions over the full life cycle of the C4ISR system.

“We look forward to participating in this exciting initiative and contributing to the transition of more C4ISR and sensor systems to an open systems architecture,” said Todd Wynia, Vice President of Product Management, SMART Embedded Computing. “We have a distinguished heritage with the DNA of companies that pioneered open standards for embedded systems, including Motorola Computer Group, Force Computers and Pro-Log. Our long history of supplying computing solutions into defence applications includes almost 40 years of providing VME boards and the growing adoption of open, standards based ATCA technology into C4ISR applications. This experience makes the SOSA consortium a natural fit for the expertise of SMART Embedded Computing.”

About SMART Embedded Computing

​SMART Embedded Computing is a division of SMART Global Holdings, which addresses the unique application requirements for specialized computing and storage platforms. The SMART Embedded Computing product family delivers intelligent and high-performance solutions for rapidly processing, connecting and analysing data. The solutions include application-ready platforms, enclosures, blades, edge servers and network accelerator cards serving a broad range of markets including government, artificial intelligence, industrial IoT, edge computing, communications and rail and transportation markets.

