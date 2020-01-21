MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Facts, a nationwide provider of national and international background screening solutions , recently announced Julie Henderson has been promoted to the Vice-President, Background Screening Sales for the background screening division.



Julie Henderson joined Data Facts in 2014 and immediately made her mark on the company with her ability to understand client needs and her drive to succeed. She is a top-level expert at assisting organizations with their background screening policies and best practices. Since joining Data Facts, she has been awarded the Data Facts top sales award, the Eagle Award, 3 times and Data Facts' top company award, the Diamond Award, once.

A Memphis native, Julie holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Memphis and is FCRA Certified. She is an active member of the Society for Human Resources Professionals (SHRM), both on the national level and with the local Memphis chapter.

Data Facts CEO, Daphne Large , announced the news earlier this week. “Julie has excelled in everything she has done since the day we hired her. She upholds our company’s core values admirably. In addition to performing an outstanding job in sales, she possesses the unique talent of being a highly effective sales manager. Julie is an asset who cares deeply about our customers, our entire team, and Data Facts. I can’t wait to see all that she accomplishes in her new role.”

Julie assumed her new position January 1, 2020.

About Data Facts

Data Facts’ background screening solutions provide clients with innovative, next generation technology and a personalized customer experience. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with Data Facts.

The company is SOC 2 and WBENC certified, PBSA accredited, actively involved with various SHRM chapters, and requires all staff members to hold FCRA certifications.