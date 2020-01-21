QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop today announced that it has received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index, earning a designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.



“We are incredibly proud to be recognized for our efforts to create a diverse and inclusive workplace in which all of our associates feel welcome and valued,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid. “Protecting LGBTQ associates and customers from discrimination is a business imperative, and Stop & Shop is committed to continually advocating for the LGBTQ community and to fostering equality in the workplace.”

Some of Stop & Shop’s efforts in this area that contributed to its top marks include policies covering associates regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation and trans-inclusive health care coverage. Stop & Shop also offers a PRIDE resource group for its associates and is active in participating in the broader LGBTQ community.

Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories including non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship. The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.