Detroit, MI, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandArc, an Associa® company, will be hosting its 2nd annual Bocce Ball tournament to help raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares. The special event will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Palazzo di Bocce in Lake Orion, MI.



LandArc is inviting all our vendors and business partners to become a sponsor and have a ball while supporting disaster relief. Bocce, also known as Italian lawn bowling, is one of the most widely played games in the world and is one of the oldest lawn or yard games.



“LandArc is excited to continue our annual Bocce Ball tournament to help raise money for Associa Cares,” stated Jeff Gourlie AMS®, PCAM®, LandArc president. “This fun event not only brings industry leaders together, but it also provides a networking opportunity for vendors and helps raise significant funds for a great cause. We hope to raise even more money this year and look forward to continuing the tradition of helping those in need.”



To become a sponsor, please contact Annie Driscoll at adriscoll@landarc.com no later than Monday, March 2, 2020. Your sponsorship and participation are crucial to Associa Cares’ mission to help families and communities in crisis everywhere.



Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org/.



Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



