NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Nasdaq received a 100 percent score on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), in recognition of its inclusive workplace. CEI is the nation’s leading benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation.



For 18 years, CEI has evaluated and rated businesses nationwide on their LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community.

“It is an honor to be recognized again by the HRC for our efforts to sustain an inclusive workplace,” said Bryan Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Nasdaq. “At Nasdaq, we work diligently to maintain a culture that embraces diversity, inclusion, and belonging, offering an environment where all employees feel connected and empowered to succeed.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

“The impact of the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe,” said Alphonso David, President, HRC. “These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do -- it is also the best business decision. In addition, many of these leaders are also advocating for the LGBTQ community and equality under the law in the public square. From supporting LGBTQ civil rights protections in the U.S. through HRC’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act, to featuring transgender and non-binary people in an ad in Argentina, to advocating for marriage equality in Taiwan -- businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life.”

The 2020 CEI recognized Nasdaq’s LGBTQ-related policies and practices including its non-discrimination workplace protections, inclusive health care benefits, and the efforts made by The OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq) , Nasdaq’s LGBTQ employee resource group, to provide Nasdaq employees, their families, and allies with programs, events, and policies to help its members prosper in their professional and personal lives.

Information on career opportunities at Nasdaq can be found at nasdaq.com/about/careers .

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn , on Twitter @Nasdaq , or at www.nasdaq.com .

Nasdaq Media Contact:

Will Briganti

(646) 964-8169

william.briganti@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-



