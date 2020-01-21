Englewood, Colo., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona US, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors has become the Official Floor Care Partner of the Brooklyn Nets. As part of its partnership with the Nets, Bona will help renovate a community basketball court in Brooklyn where it will later hold a free youth basketball clinic alongside the Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy. Additionally, Bona-branded mops will be used by ball boys at all Brooklyn Nets home games for the 2019-2020 NBA season. “We are proud to partner with Bona to provide great playing surface conditions not only for the Nets at Barclays Center, but for the community right in our backyard,” said Bryan Calka, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at BSE Global. Bona finishes, sealers and paints can be found on renowned floors such as the Boston Celtics iconic parquet, among others across the NBA. An industry leader for more than 100 years, Bona hardwood floor finishes and paints are beautiful, durable, long-lasting and offer waterborne solutions that are safe for our planet. This season the Nets are playing on a new hardwood court that was created with Bona products, including Bona SuperSport Paint® and Bona Sport® Poly 350 finish, and was completed by The Ohio Floor Company. “Bona has been an integral part of NBA floors for nearly two decades. From our durable Bona Sport finishes and paints to stains and sealers that pioneered the glazing technique seen on many floors across the League to our hardwood floor cleaning solutions, NBA floors across the nation are Bona floors,” said Bill Price, National Sports Manager, Bona US. “It’s an honor to be partnered with the Brooklyn Nets and to share the Bona story.” Bona provides the most complete system of sport products in the industry including durable abrasives, a full selection of game line paints engineered specifically for its waterborne and oil-modified finishes, the highest quality sealers and finishes, adhesives and a fast, effective maintenance system. The technology used in the products for NBA floors is the same technology used for Bona’s residential finishes. Proven to be the most durable and beautiful finishes in the industry, Bona waterborne finishes are GREENGUARD certified for indoor air quality by the third party, GREENGUARD Environmental Institute. Bona is the first in its industry to carry a full system of hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality. About The Brooklyn Nets The Brooklyn Nets were officially launched in April 2012 and play their home games at Barclays Center located at the crossroads of Brooklyn, Atlantic and Flatbush Avenues. Prior to its relocation to Brooklyn, the team was called the New Jersey Nets. Starting in 1977, the Nets played their first four seasons in New Jersey at the Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, before moving in 1981 to Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford (later renamed Continental Airlines Arena and IZOD Center). They remained in East Rutherford for 29 seasons until relocating to the Prudential Center in Newark in 2010. The Nets have reached the postseason 20 times, won four Atlantic Division titles and two Eastern Conference Championships, reaching the NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003. Prior to joining the NBA, the team was a member of the ABA and was called the New York Nets. Playing their home games at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, the Nets won two ABA championships in 1974 and 1976. The Coliseum, now called NYCB LIVE, currently serves as the home to the Long Island Nets, the Brooklyn Nets’ G League affiliate. The Brooklyn Nets practice at Hospital for Special Surgery Training Center in Brooklyn’s Industry City, which opened in February 2016. About Bona Bona is an innovative, environmentally-conscious company dedicated to creating beautiful floors since 1919. Bona US, the North American subsidiary of BonaAB in Malmö, Sweden, manufactures and distributes floor and home care products. The first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality by GREENGUARD, these Bona products can be found throughout the U.S. and Canada. From residue-free hardwood floor cleaners to a beautiful array of stains and high durability finishes, consumers, distributors, contractors and cleaning professionals trust Bona. For more information, please contact Bona US at (800) 872-5515 or www.bona.com.

