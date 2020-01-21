Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Practical Approach to Veterinary Vaccine Development and Registration in the EU" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for biologics in veterinary medicine is increasing. However, developing vaccines and successfully obtaining market authorisation brings its own complex and challenging issues.
This course has been designed to give practical advice and guidance on how to successfully develop a veterinary vaccine and achieve market approval in the EU, ensuring that participants gain a comprehensive insight into the necessary requirements.
The programme will take a step-by-step approach to the process and will include a workshop to help delegates gain a better understanding of the requirements in practice. There will be ample time for discussion throughout the two days with our expert faculty and fellow professionals.
Programme - Day 1
A practical guide to the EU regulatory framework for veterinary vaccines
Meeting the requirements of the marketing authorisation dossier - Part 2: Quality
Meeting the requirements of the marketing authorisation dossier - Part 3: Safety
Meeting the requirements of the marketing authorisation dossier - Part 4: Efficacy
Using the summary of product characteristics (SmPC) as a tool for development
Programme - Day 2
Planning a vaccine development - introduction and workshop
Workshop - groups report back and Q&A
Seeking regulatory advice and development of novel vaccines
Procedures aimed at promoting innovation and vaccine availability
Preparing the dossier submission
European licensing procedures and regulatory strategy
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
