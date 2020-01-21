Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "A Practical Approach to Veterinary Vaccine Development and Registration in the EU" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Demand for biologics in veterinary medicine is increasing. However, developing vaccines and successfully obtaining market authorisation brings its own complex and challenging issues.



This course has been designed to give practical advice and guidance on how to successfully develop a veterinary vaccine and achieve market approval in the EU, ensuring that participants gain a comprehensive insight into the necessary requirements.



The programme will take a step-by-step approach to the process and will include a workshop to help delegates gain a better understanding of the requirements in practice. There will be ample time for discussion throughout the two days with our expert faculty and fellow professionals.



Benefits of Attending

Recognise the key legislation and guidance and how to use this to plan an effective veterinary vaccine development

Understand what data you need to generate for your application and how to present this in your dossier

Gain an insight into the different routes to market and how to submit your dossier for market approval

Learn how and when to seek regulatory advice during development

Consider the implications of the ongoing review of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations

Agenda



Programme - Day 1



A practical guide to the EU regulatory framework for veterinary vaccines

Regulatory bodies

Key legislation and guidance

Update on the legislation review

Meeting the requirements of the marketing authorisation dossier - Part 2: Quality

Legislation and guidance

Layout and content of the Part 2 dossier

Meeting the requirements of the marketing authorisation dossier - Part 3: Safety

Legislation and guidance

Data requirements for the demonstration of safety

Layout of the Part 3 dossier

Meeting the requirements of the marketing authorisation dossier - Part 4: Efficacy

Legislation and guidance

Data requirements for the demonstration of efficacy

Layout of the Part 4 dossier

Using the summary of product characteristics (SmPC) as a tool for development

Programme - Day 2

Planning a vaccine development - introduction and workshop

Workshop - groups report back and Q&A

Seeking regulatory advice and development of novel vaccines

Meetings with regulators

Scientific advice

Innovation Task Force (ITF)

Procedures aimed at promoting innovation and vaccine availability

Minor use/minor species (MUMS) classification

Small/medium enterprise (SME) designation

EMA network strategy 2020

Preparing the dossier submission

Marketing authorisation dossier - Part 1: Administrative documentation, DACS and benefit-risk assessments, and product information

Tips on dossier writing and e-submissions

European licensing procedures and regulatory strategy

Centralised procedure

Decentralised procedure

Mutual recognition procedure

Regulatory strategy

