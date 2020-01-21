HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) has been named by FORTUNE magazine as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies. This is Apache’s third consecutive year to be recognized in the annual list.

“This recognition goes to our employees. It’s through their hard work and dedication that we provide value for our stakeholders while elevating lives around the globe through the energy people need to live and thrive. I am extremely proud of our entire Apache team, and it’s an honor to again be on FORTUNE’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache’s chief executive officer and president.

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

Companies with a survey score that ranked in the top half of its industry were listed. The complete list of Most Admired Companies can be found online at http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and copies of all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.

