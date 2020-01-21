HACKENSACK, N.J., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Biologics , an ortho-biologics company specializing in the research and advancement of novel ortho-biologics solutions, today announced the launch of Cryo-Cord™, the first DMSO-free viable umbilical cord graft. The company will be showcasing Cryo-Cord™ along with its new portfolio of Autologous Live Cellular (ALC) technologies at the NY20 Foundation for Podiatric Medicine meeting, held January 24-26 in New York, NY for more than 1500 clinical attendees.



The company will feature its full suite of surgical biologic offerings at exhibit booth #322, and on the podium for Innovation Theater presentations at 10:30am on Friday 1/24/20 and 12pm on Saturday 1/25/20. These scientific presentations will feature several products within the Royal Biologics portfolio. At its booth, Royal Biologics will showcase its comprehensive ALC portfolio designed to personalize live regenerative healing for a wide variety of wound types across the orthopedics continuum.

The launch of Cryo-Cord™ enables providers with the first DMSO-free viable umbilical cord tissue. Cryo-Cord™ has been obtained with consent from healthy mothers during cesarean section delivery and is intended for use as a soft tissue barrier or wound dressing. Cryo-Cord™ is processed using aseptic techniques and frozen with a proprietary cryoprotectant.

“Cryo-Cord™ offers a new enhancement to traditional wound care therapies and we are excited to pave the way with the first DMSO-free cryoprotectant graft on the market,” said Salvatore Leo, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Biologics.

Other featured products at NY20 will include Maxx™-Cell, which was launched as the world's most advanced bone marrow aspiration device. Maxx™-Cell offers a new technique to a gold standard approach of aspirating a patient’s autologous bone marrow cells. Maxx™-Cell however does not require centrifugation to deliver a final end product. The Maxx™-Cell system maximizes stem and progenitor cell yields by giving the surgeon the ability to efficiently harvest bone marrow from multiple levels within the medullary space, while restricting dilution of peripheral blood. As a result, Maxx™-Cell delivers a high, most pure enriched form of bone marrow aspirate without the need for centrifugation.

This month, the company has also announced the launch of MAGNUS, which is a DMSO-free viable cellular bone allograft and demos will be available during the conference. MAGNUS presents a unique solution to traditional viable cellular allograft technology as it utilizes a DMSO-free cryoprotectant. This novel approach to the viable cellular allograft market differentiates MAGNUS from other technologies currently available.

Leo added, “We are excited to participate in NY20 and share how our Autologous Live Cellular based therapies give the surgeons an efficient and effective way to enhance surgical outcomes by providing alternatives to conventional therapies for bone and soft tissue related injuries. We also believe that in a cost-conscious industry, we can provide novel viable cellular products that provide value at the point of care.”

To watch the latest ALC product videos and learn more about the range of regenerative medical products offered by Royal Biologics, along with a schedule of 2020 conferences, visit http://www.RoyalBiologics.com .

About Royal Biologics

Royal Biologics is an ortho-biologics company specializing in the research and advancement of Regenerative Cellular Therapy. Its primary focus is on using autologous bioactive cells to help promote healing in a wide range of clinical settings, with its portfolio of FDA-approved medical devices. For more information on its line of products, visit www.royalbiologics.com.

