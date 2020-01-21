Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Pharmaceutical Submissions in the EU" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Obtaining a marketing authorisation for a veterinary medicine can be a costly and time-consuming process and this practical two-day course will equip participants with the key information to achieve a successful application.
The programme will take delegates through all of the constituent parts of the application for marketing authorisation for a veterinary medicinal product in the European Union, including the maximum residue limits dossier.
Presentations will cover the regulatory framework; pharmaceutical, toxicological and pharmacological data; safety risk assessments; pre-clinical and clinical data; detailed and critical summaries; and regulatory submissions.
An important part of the programme will be devoted to working on case studies in the workshop sessions and there will be ample opportunity for discussion throughout the two days with the expert trainer and fellow professionals.
Benefits of Attending
Agenda
Programme Day One
Introduction and objectives of the course
EU regulatory framework
Part II: Pharmaceutical data requirements
Workshop session
Planning a dossier to contain:
Part IIIA: Consumer and environmental safety data requirements
User safety risk assessment
Programme Day Two
Environmental risk assessment
Part IIIB: Residues
Detailed and critical summaries on safety and residues
Part IV: Pre-clinical data
Part IV: Clinical data and clinical detailed and critical summaries
EU regulatory strategies and procedures
Workshop session
Workshop presentations
Writing the regulatory submission
Discussion session
Pharmacokinetics and bioequivalence
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nm1j6w
