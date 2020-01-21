Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in Africa" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The value of the African pharmaceutical market is increasing and growth is expected to continue at a rapid pace. There are a number of distinct markets within the region, each with its own economic and regulatory characteristics.
This event will explore the key areas of African regulatory affairs, including the new SAHPRA guidelines in South Africa, and will focus on practical aspects to assist with your regulatory activities. The expert speakers will share their knowledge of working in the region and the programme will include interactive discussion sessions to enable you to share experiences with other delegates.
Benefits of Attending
Participants will receive a course material folder containing comprehensive documentation provided by the speakers, which will be a valuable source of reference for the future.
Agenda
Covering the key regions of Algeria, Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and French-speaking Africa.
Each regional presentation will cover:
Recent developments in South Africa
Harmonisation initiatives within Africa
Final discussion session
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3gqxuu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: