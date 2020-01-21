Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in Africa" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The value of the African pharmaceutical market is increasing and growth is expected to continue at a rapid pace. There are a number of distinct markets within the region, each with its own economic and regulatory characteristics.

This event will explore the key areas of African regulatory affairs, including the new SAHPRA guidelines in South Africa, and will focus on practical aspects to assist with your regulatory activities. The expert speakers will share their knowledge of working in the region and the programme will include interactive discussion sessions to enable you to share experiences with other delegates.



Benefits of Attending

Gain an overview of the regulatory requirements within African countries

Understand requirements for company and product registration

Learn practical information on compiling dossiers

Discuss the new SAHPRA guidelines in South Africa

Explore the harmonisation and cooperation initiatives in Africa, including the new African Medicines Agency

Participants will receive a course material folder containing comprehensive documentation provided by the speakers, which will be a valuable source of reference for the future.

Agenda



Covering the key regions of Algeria, Botswana, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and French-speaking Africa.

Each regional presentation will cover:

The development of drug control The regulatory authorities Other influences

Regulatory submission strategy How to determine an appropriate submission strategy A practical approach

The development of drug control The regulatory authorities Other influences

Company and product registration Regulations and guidelines New products and line extensions Labelling requirements Registration samples and certification/legalisation

Compilation of the dossiers Contents and formats Hints on success/failure Specific country requirements

Regulatory authority/agency assessment Process Timelines



Recent developments in South Africa

Influences and changes

The new SAHPRA guidelines

Latest regulatory processes adopted by SAHPRA

Complementary and alternative medicines status

Marketing code for the advertising of medicines

Harmonisation initiatives within Africa

African Medicines Regulatory Harmonisation (AMRH)

The new African Medicines Agency (AMA)

Final discussion session

