AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the cloud-native data catalog company, today announced it successfully recertified as a B Corporation by B Lab. The certification measures the impact of a company’s decisions on its workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment and is the gold standard for verifying companies’ dedication to using business as a force for good.



“As a Certified B Corporation, we are transforming what business success looks like across industries worldwide,” said Brett Hurt, CEO and co-founder of data.world. “We have been purpose-built since our inception. We’re on a journey to make data from anywhere meaningful to anyone for more informed business decisions, and we’re committed to using our business to drive positive impact for the good of humankind.”

data.world became a Certified B Corporation in 2016 and has continuously maintained its status through the stringent evaluation of its performance across five impact areas including governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. To receive the certification, data.world took part in a B Impact Assessment and received an impact score of 94.4, up from 81.3 in 2016. The median score for all businesses that have completed the assessment is 50.9, and to receive certification, companies must score 80 or higher. data.world is one of only 17 Austin-based Certified B Corporations and was named a “Best for the World” honoree in the governance category by B Lab in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Each year, data.world details how it is fulfilling its mission to build the most meaningful, collaborative, and abundant data resource in the world. The company advocates for improving the adoption, usability, and proliferation of open and linked data and provides an accessible repository of the world's data. For example, data.world mirrors the data from the U.S. and U.K.’s open data portals, data.gov and data.gov.uk respectively.

In addition to its ongoing commitment to social and environmental responsibility, data.world also experienced strong business growth in 2019 with the launch of its enterprise-grade SaaS data catalog , the acquisition of Capsenta for improved knowledge graph capabilities and data virtualization functionality, and the addition of high-profile enterprise customers and hundreds of thousands of community members. Additionally, the company made its debut in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions .

