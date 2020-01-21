Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic IP Planning - A Step by Step Practical Guide to Strategic IP Planning" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
It is widely considered that intangible assets account for up to 80 percent of the value of most businesses, making it vital for companies to align their IP strategy with their business strategy.
For some, the IP strategy will drive the business agenda. However, for most businesses that have grown organically, it is essential that a strategic IP plan is developed and implemented in order to protect the company's assets as well as maximising value from these assets.
Whether you have no strategy currently in place or you simply need to develop your current strategy and get management buy-in, this is the course for you.
Seminar Overview
This highly interactive seminar will provide you with the practical knowledge, skills, and toolkit (DIPS) to enable you to put an IP strategy in place for your company.
Starting with a matrix-based model linking innovation to value creation/capture and the role of IP therein, you will learn and apply a structured, step-by-step methodology to set up a strategic plan aligned with R&D and business goals. Case studies and real-life examples will be used throughout the course to help embed learning, alongside the opportunity for direct application to situations of your choice with coaching from our expert trainer.
Included within the seminar fee is access to an online self-assessment survey to help you benchmark your company's (or your client's) readiness regarding IP strategy, with access to the DIPS Online platform.
Attendees will have access to some materials prior to the seminar. Approximately two hours will be required to read through and prepare for this seminar.
Documentation
Agenda
Programme Day One
Introduction and ice-breaker
IP strategy toolbox: theory
IP strategy toolbox: theory continued
IP strategy-making: introduction
Step 1: vision setting
Step 2: IP competition analysis
Programme Day Two
Step 3: IP SWOT development
Step 4: IP performance benchmarking and reporting
Step 5: The strategic plan - the outline
Getting buy-in from management for your strategic IP plan
Prepare your team's IP plan presentation to management continued..
Present your plan to management
From case to reality
Programme Day Three
Reapply DIPS: lessons learned from others, plus how to cope with complexity in situations and explore flexibility in DIPS solution
The gradual approach
Reapplying (parts of) DIPS methodology to two real-life scenarios
Brief introduction to DIPS Online to learn how to handle a large number of strategy projects
Introduction to corporate planning where more than one product or business unit is involved
Corporate IP planning - practical case study session
Further implementation issues toward change
Final questions and recommendations
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/se2ovh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: