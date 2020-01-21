Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunoassay Market By Products and Services (Instruments, Reagents & Kits, Software & Services), By Applications (Oncology, Infectious Disease Testing, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Autoimmune Disease, Other Applications), By End-users, By Regions - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report predicts that the global immunoassay market will grow at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period 2019-2025.
Key Takeaways
Growing patient base, improvements in technology, increasing significance of companion diagnostics in the immunoassay market, launch of innovative products, and rising elderly population are few of the factors facilitating the growth of the immunoassay market.
The market continues to grow as immunoassay is one of the most widely used techniques for disease diagnosis and measuring treatment effectiveness. Key market players are focusing on increased product launch and strategic deals to strengthen their market position. The market generates significant revenue from the key players operating in this field, and few of them include Roche Diagnostics, bioMerieux S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson & Company, and Siemens Healthineers.
According to the author analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global immunoassay market in 2018 and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Immunoassays offer a broad array of applications in disease diagnosis with high specificity and sensitivity when compared to other tests. According to the National Cancer Institute, in the US, an estimated 1,735,530 new cancer cases were diagnosed and approximately 609,640 deaths were recorded in 2018. The biggest infectious disease killers, currently in the US, are pneumonia and flu, which are responsible for nearly 40% of all deaths from infectious diseases.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Market Segmentation
By Products & Services
Reagents and kits, in terms of immunoassay products and services, held a significant market share in 2018, owing to the need to repeat the purchase of assay kits & reagents, increase in the rate of chronic and infectious diseases, and growing number of immunoassay tests.
By Applications
Among various applications, the infectious disease testing segment occupied the largest share in 2018. Oncology is estimated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing technological advancements that assist in the precise identification of cancer-causing organisms and rising number of cancer cases globally.
By End-users
The hospitals and laboratories segment occupied the largest market share, i.e., more than 30% in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period 2019-2025.
By Regions
North America was dominant in the global immunoassay market in 2018. The significant share of the North American region comes from the US due to improved healthcare infrastructure, high usage of immunoassays in clinical diagnostics, and favorable reimbursement facilities.
Competitive Analysis
The market players are continuously focusing on R&D to deliver innovative products in the market. The increasing usage of technology has resulted in strategic collaborations, new product launch, and increased funding.
Key Vendors
Key Competitive Facts
