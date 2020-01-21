Oslo, 21 January 2020: The Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) has today initiated an investigation against Yara Iberian SA at Yara’s Madrid office.



Officials from CNMC have today initiated an investigation against Yara Iberian SA of possible infringements of the Spanish Competition Act. The investigations are taking place at the company’s premises in Madrid.



Yara has strict internal rules and procedures on competition law compliance. It is fundamental to Yara that all group companies act independently of its competitors and in accordance with applicable laws and regulations in all aspects of its business.



Yara is cooperating fully with the CNMC in order to ensure the investigation work can be carried out as efficiently as possible.





