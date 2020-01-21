United Bankers Corporation NOTIFICATION

 

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 21.01.2020

Date 21.01.2020  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class UNIAV  
Amount 491  
Average price/share 8.9500 EUR
Highest price/share 8.9500 EUR
Lowest price/share 8.9500 EUR
Total price 4,394.45 EUR
     

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 21.01.2020:

  UNIAV 40,920    

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

 

 

For more information, please contact:
Patrick Anderson, toimitusjohtaja, United Bankers Oyj
Sähköposti: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi
Puhelin: 0400 244 544,09 25 380 236
www.unitedbankers.fi


Attachment