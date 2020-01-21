United Bankers Corporation NOTIFICATION

21.01.2020 at 18:30

UNITED BANKERS CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 21.01.2020

Date 21.01.2020 Exchange transaction Buy Share class UNIAV Amount 491 Average price/share 8.9500 EUR Highest price/share 8.9500 EUR Lowest price/share 8.9500 EUR Total price 4,394.45 EUR

The shares held by United Bankers Corporation on 21.01.2020:

UNIAV 40,920

On behalf of United Bankers Corporation





Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Mikko Virtanen

For more information, please contact:

Patrick Anderson, toimitusjohtaja, United Bankers Oyj

Sähköposti: patrick.anderson@unitedbankers.fi

Puhelin: 0400 244 544,09 25 380 236

www.unitedbankers.fi





