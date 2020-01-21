New York, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In Vitro Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798820/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$30.4 Billion by the year 2025, Immunoassay/Immunochemistry will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$934 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$746.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Immunoassay/Immunochemistry will reach a market size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abbott Laboratories; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson & Company; bioMerieux SA; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; DiaSorin SpA; Johnson & Johnson; Ortho Clinical Diagnostics; Qiagen NV; Roche Diagnostics (Schweiz) AG; Siemens AG; Sysmex Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798820/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

In Vitro Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: In Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: In Vitro Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Immunoassay/Immunochemistry (Technology) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Immunoassay/Immunochemistry (Technology) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Immunoassay/Immunochemistry (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Clinical Chemistry (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Clinical Chemistry (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Clinical Chemistry (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Molecular Diagnostics (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Molecular Diagnostics (Technology) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Molecular Diagnostics (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Microbiology (Technology) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Microbiology (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Microbiology (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Hematology (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Hematology (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Hematology (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Hospitals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Laboratories (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Laboratories (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Point-Of-Care Testing (End-Use) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Point-Of-Care Testing (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Point-Of-Care Testing (End-Use) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 34: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in the

United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 35: United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 36: United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States In Vitro Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 41: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Canada: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Canadian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In Vitro

Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 47: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Japan in US$ Million

by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese In Vitro Diagnostics Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for In Vitro

Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese In Vitro Diagnostics Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 53: Chinese In Vitro Diagnostics Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 54: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in China: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for In Vitro Diagnostics in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European In Vitro Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 58: European In Vitro Diagnostics Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European In Vitro Diagnostics Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: European In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 63: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: European In Vitro Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: French In Vitro Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 68: French In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 69: French In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: In Vitro Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 71: French In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: French In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: German In Vitro Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: German In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 80: Italian In Vitro Diagnostics Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 81: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Italy: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Italian Demand for In Vitro Diagnostics in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In

Vitro Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 86: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom In Vitro Diagnostics Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for In

Vitro Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom In Vitro Diagnostics Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 91: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 92: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Spain: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Spanish In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Spanish In Vitro Diagnostics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 97: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in Russia

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 98: Russian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Russian In Vitro Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Europe In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 105: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe In Vitro Diagnostics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 110: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: In Vitro Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Australian In Vitro Diagnostics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 119: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 120: Australian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 124: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 125: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in India: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Indian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Indian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 129: Indian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 132: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

In Vitro Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 137: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for In Vitro Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific In Vitro Diagnostics Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 143: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 145: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 146: Latin American In Vitro Diagnostics Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 147: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for In Vitro Diagnostics in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean In Vitro Diagnostics Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 152: Argentinean In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 153: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Argentinean In Vitro Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 157: Brazilian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: In Vitro Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 163: Mexican In Vitro Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 164: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in Rest

of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 170: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of Latin America In Vitro Diagnostics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 174: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 176: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 179: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: The Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 182: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for In Vitro

Diagnostics Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 185: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Iran in US$ Million

by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for In Vitro

Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Iranian In Vitro Diagnostics Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli In Vitro Diagnostics Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 191: Israeli In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 192: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Israeli In Vitro Diagnostics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 194: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 197: Saudi Arabian In Vitro Diagnostics Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 198: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Saudi Arabia:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for In Vitro Diagnostics in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates In Vitro Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 204: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates In Vitro Diagnostics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 209: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East In Vitro Diagnostics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 214: In Vitro Diagnostics Market in US$ Million in Africa

by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 215: African In Vitro Diagnostics Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 216: African In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: African In Vitro Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: In Vitro Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: In Vitro Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ABBOTT LABORATORIES

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

DANAHER CORPORATION

DIASORIN SPA

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS

QIAGEN NV

ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS AG

SIEMENS AG

SYSMEX CORPORATION

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

BIOMÉRIEUX SA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798820/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001