NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aromatherapy market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Globally, key players in the aromatherapy market are catering to the demand of these devices by investing in technologically advanced products in their product portfolio across the globe. In November 2015, dōTERRA International LLC opened a new production center in Singapore, to allow better access to its essential oils and products.
Escalating usage of aromatherapy at-home, the upsurge in disposable income, and mounting occurrence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases are the primary growth drivers for aromatherapy market. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 370,000 people die annually due to coronary heart disease in the U.S. It is the most common type of heart disease in the U.S. In addition, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) globally approximately 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2015.
Relaxation application accounted the largest share in the aromatherapy market in 2018
On the basis of application, the market is subdivided into relaxation, pain management, insomnia, skin and hair care, cold and cough, scar management, and others. Among all applications, the relaxation application accounted the largest share and is expected to grow at fastest rate in the aromatherapy market, due to a mounting number of people suffering from anxiety and stress, and side effects related to other alternative medicines.
Geography Insight
Geographically, Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the market, due to the mounting occurrence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases and expanding medical tourism. In addition, mounting alertness about the advantages of aromatherapy in treating several health conditions, escalating disposable income, and a large population base is also creating a positive impact on the aromatherapy market growth in the region.
Competitive Insight
Some of the key players operating in the global aromatherapy market are dōTERRA International LLC, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Edens Garden, Young Living Essential Oils, Frontier Co-op, Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, and Mountain Rose Herbs.
