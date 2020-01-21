Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vehicle Lightweighting - Technology, Trends and The Future" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the vehicle lightweighting megatrend, the technologies, materials and suppliers involved, and material content forecasts out to 2034.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data, this study includes:

Material developments including aluminium, carbon fibre, magnesium, organics, plastics, composites and steel

A comprehensive overview of lightweight developments for each of the following areas:

Body and exterior - body-in-white; doors; front-end modules; glazing

Chassis - suspension and braking components

Interior - cockpits and seating

Powertrain - engines

Driveline and fuel systems

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers

Updated profiles of the major automotive companies active in providing lightweight solutions

PESTER analysis - political, economic, social, technological, environmental and regulatory motivators for this megatrend

Use this report to:

Gain a quick and comprehensive overview of lightweight vehicle manufacturing

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within this area and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this area

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Pester analysis

Body & exterior Body-in-white Aluminium Carbon fibre Magnesium Doors and front-end modules Aluminium Magnesium Organic materials Plastics and composites Steel Glazing Plastics and composites Roofs Magnesium Plastics and composites Steel

Chassis Suspension and braking components Aluminium Carbon ceramic disc brakes Organic materials Plastics and composites Steel Tyres

Companies Aluminium Accuride Corporation Aleris Arconic Inc Bodine Aluminum Constellium Martinrea International Nemak Novelis Shiloh Industries Inc Showa Denko Stadco Plastics and composites 3M Asahi Kasei Plastics Autoneum BASF Biomer CIE Automotive SA ContiTech Cooper-Standard Automotive Covestro Dow Automotive Systems DuPont Evonik Faurecia Freudenberg Henkel Honeywell Lanxess LG Chem Magna International Minda Corporation Novares Oerlikon Balzers PPG Industries Saint-Gobain Samvardhana Motherson Group Solvay Toray Industries Toyo Tire & Rubber Toyoda Gosei Trelleborg AB Trinseo Woodbridge Group ZF Steel Aichi Steel Benteler Automotive Gestamp Automocion GF Linamar JFE Steel Kobe Steel NanoSteel Company Posco Sumitomo Corporation Tata Steel ThyssenKrupp

Forecasts Aluminium Glass Iron Other materials Plastics Steel

Fuel systems Plastics and composites Steel

Future developments Concept cars Citron C1 Urban Ride Citron C4 Cactus Ford Mondeo Infiniti Q80 Inspiration Magna's MILA Blue Renault Eolab Other future vehicle lightweighting developments Composite materials Exhausts Lotus Engineering Smart materials Tubes Ultra-lightweight sports car Volvo's lightweight structural energy storage components Production cars BMW i3 electric vehicle Volkswagen XL1 Super Efficient Vehicle (SEV)

Interior Cockpits Magnesium Organic materials Plastics and composites Other Passive safety systems Seating Carbon fibre Magnesium Organic materials Plastics and composites Steel

Material development Aluminium Carbon fibre Magnesium Organic materials Plastics and composites Steel

Other Adhesives Airbags Batteries Brake pedals Floor mats Foam Glazing Power electronics Starter motors Wiring harnesses

Powertrain Aluminium Carbon fibre Magnesium Organic materials Plastics and composites Steel

Recycling initiatives Batteries Doors and front-end modules Glass Plastics and composites Seating Steel Tyres Wheels



