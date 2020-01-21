New York, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Impact Resistant Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798815/?utm_source=GNW
3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.9 Billion by the year 2025, Polyvinyl Butyral will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$478.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$405.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polyvinyl Butyral will reach a market size of US$790.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.; Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.; Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.; Central Glass Co., Ltd.; China Luoyang Float Glass Group Co., Ltd.; CSG Holding Co. Ltd.; Euroglas GmbH; Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd; Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.; Guardian Industries Corporation; Gulf Glass Industries; Jinjing Group; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.; Qingdao Kangdeli Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd.; Saint-Gobain Group; Sangalli Group; Scheuten Glas Nederland BV; SCHOTT AG; Sisecam Group; Syracuse Glass Company; Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation; Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions, LLC; Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.; Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798815/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Impact Resistant Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Impact Resistant Glass Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Impact Resistant Glass Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Construction & Infrastructure (End-Use) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 5: Construction & Infrastructure (End-Use) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Construction & Infrastructure (End-Use) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 8: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 9: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Polyvinyl Butyral (Interlayer) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Polyvinyl Butyral (Interlayer) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Polyvinyl Butyral (Interlayer) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Ionoplast Polymer (Interlayer) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Ionoplast Polymer (Interlayer) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Ionoplast Polymer (Interlayer) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Interlayer) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Interlayer) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 21: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Interlayer) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 22: Other Interlayers (Interlayer) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Other Interlayers (Interlayer) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Interlayers (Interlayer) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Impact Resistant Glass Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Table 25: United States Impact Resistant Glass Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Impact Resistant Glass Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 27: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: United States Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Impact Resistant Glass Market in the United States by
Interlayer: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Impact Resistant Glass Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 33: Canadian Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Canadian Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Review by Interlayer in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Interlayer for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Impact
Resistant Glass in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Japanese Impact Resistant Glass Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Japanese Market for Impact Resistant Glass: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Interlayer
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Impact Resistant Glass in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Impact Resistant Glass Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Chinese Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Chinese Impact Resistant Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Interlayer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Impact Resistant Glass Market by Interlayer:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Impact Resistant Glass Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 49: European Impact Resistant Glass Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: European Impact Resistant Glass Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018-2025
Table 56: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Europe in US$
Million by Interlayer: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 58: Impact Resistant Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: French Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: French Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Impact Resistant Glass Market in France by
Interlayer: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: French Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 64: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: German Impact Resistant Glass Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown
by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Demand for Impact Resistant Glass in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Impact Resistant Glass Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Italian Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Italian Impact Resistant Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Interlayer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Impact Resistant Glass Market by Interlayer:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Impact Resistant Glass in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Impact Resistant Glass Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Impact Resistant Glass:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Interlayer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Impact Resistant Glass Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Impact Resistant Glass Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 84: Spanish Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Spanish Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market Review
by Interlayer in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Interlayer for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Impact Resistant Glass Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Impact Resistant Glass Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Russian Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Russia by
Interlayer: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown
by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Impact Resistant Glass Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 95: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Europe Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Rest of Europe Impact Resistant Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018-2025
Table 98: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Interlayer: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 101: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Impact Resistant Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 106: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Asia-Pacific by
Interlayer: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Australian Impact Resistant Glass Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Impact Resistant Glass Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Impact Resistant Glass Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 117: Indian Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Indian Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market Review
by Interlayer in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Impact Resistant Glass Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Interlayer for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Impact Resistant Glass Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: South Korean Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 123: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Impact Resistant Glass Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 126: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Impact Resistant Glass in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Impact Resistant Glass Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Impact Resistant
Glass: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Interlayer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Interlayer for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Impact Resistant Glass Market
Share Analysis by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Impact Resistant Glass Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 134: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Impact Resistant Glass Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Impact Resistant Glass in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Impact Resistant Glass Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Latin American Impact Resistant Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Interlayer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Impact Resistant Glass Market by
Interlayer: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Impact Resistant Glass Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 143: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Argentinean Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Argentinean Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018-2025
Table 146: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Interlayer: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 148: Impact Resistant Glass Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Brazilian Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 150: Brazilian Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 151: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Brazil by
Interlayer: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 154: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Mexican Impact Resistant Glass Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Impact Resistant Glass Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Impact Resistant Glass Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 162: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Impact Resistant Glass Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018 to
2025
Table 164: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Rest of Latin
America by Interlayer: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Impact Resistant Glass Market
Share Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Impact Resistant Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 167: Impact Resistant Glass Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: The Middle East Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: The Middle East Impact Resistant Glass Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 170: Impact Resistant Glass Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Impact Resistant Glass Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: The Middle East Impact Resistant Glass Historic
Market by Interlayer in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Impact Resistant Glass Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Interlayer for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Impact
Resistant Glass in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Iranian Impact Resistant Glass Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 177: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Iranian Market for Impact Resistant Glass: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Interlayer
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Impact Resistant Glass Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 182: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Israeli Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Israeli Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018-2025
Table 185: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Israel in US$
Million by Interlayer: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Impact Resistant Glass in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Impact Resistant Glass Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Impact Resistant Glass Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Interlayer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Impact Resistant Glass Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Impact Resistant Glass Market by
Interlayer: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Impact Resistant Glass Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Impact Resistant Glass Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Impact Resistant Glass Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Interlayer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Impact Resistant Glass Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 198: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Impact Resistant Glass Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Interlayer for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Impact Resistant Glass Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Impact Resistant Glass Market
Share Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 205: African Impact Resistant Glass Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 206: Impact Resistant Glass Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 207: Impact Resistant Glass Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: African Impact Resistant Glass Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Interlayer: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Impact Resistant Glass Market in Africa by
Interlayer: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Impact Resistant Glass Market Share
Breakdown by Interlayer: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ASAHI GLASS
CSG HOLDING
CARDINAL GLASS INDUSTRIES
CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.
CENTRAL GLASS
CHINA LUOYANG FLOAT GLASS GROUP
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN SA
EUROGLAS GMBH
FUSO GLASS INDIA PVT.
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP
GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
GULF GLASS INDUSTRIES
JINJING GROUP
NIPPON SHEET GLASS
QINGDAO KANGDELI INDUSTRIAL & TRADING CO., LTD.
SCHOTT AG
SANGALLI GROUP
SCHEUTEN GLAS
SYRACUSE GLASS COMPANY
TAIWAN GLASS INDUSTRY CORPORATION
TRULITE GLASS & ALUMINUM SOLUTIONS
VITRO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS
SISECAM GROUP
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798815/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker FR
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001