This seminar has been designed to provide all those working in the industry with the latest information on the next generation of injectable drugs and devices and an update on recent trends, technologies and applications. It will also be a great opportunity to meet industry leaders, as well as like-minded professionals, and share common experience and best practice.
Attending this two-day seminar, presented by experts in the field, will:
Injectable drug delivery is considered to be one of the most effective routes of administration due to the speed and effectiveness of delivery to the target, and recent developments have improved the patient experience.
The global injectable drug delivery market continues to grow and technology is advancing. This, coupled with the ever-changing regulatory requirements, means that it is imperative for companies to stay abreast of the latest developments and challenges within the industry in order to remain compliant, as well as gaining a competitive edge.
Agenda
Programme Day One
Devices, technology, and latest trends
Latest developments for injectable drug delivery solutions
Recent advances in large-volume injection
Discussion session
Developments in technology with injectables - digitalisation and smart technology
Digital design in the development of injectable systems
Discussion session
Case study: Connected needle-free technology
Patient considerations and design processes
Assessing injection site pain
Discussion session
Betwixt and between - managing the interface between PFS and autoinjector
Interactive panel discussion: Next-generation innovations in drug delivery
Moderator: Dr Gregory Berman
Panellists: Ian Thompson, Neil Williams, Markus Bauss, Dr Thomas Schoenknecht
Drinks reception
Programme Day Two
Regulatory update and human factors
The EU regulatory framework for injectable delivery systems
Human factors validation - when is usability testing not required?
Discussion session
Sustainability - its impact on self-care drug delivery
Packaging and quality
Extractables and leachables (E&L) in injectable drug products
Discussion session
Pre-filled syringes in a nutshell
The relationship between the ICH guidelines for impurities and E&L thresholds
Interactive panel discussion: The future with smart injection devices
Moderator: Dr Gregory Berman
Panellists: Ian Thompson and Dr Thomas Schoenknecht
Chair's closing remarks
