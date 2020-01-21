Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Strategies for Orphan Drugs" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This must-attend new event will provide an essential overview of the opportunities and challenges presented by orphan drug regulation.

The market for orphan drug products continues to expand and developing new treatments for rare diseases is becoming an increasingly important growth area for many pharmaceutical companies. This interest in rare and orphan diseases is linked not only to the incentives offered by the different regulatory authorities but also to the recent development of advanced therapies.

The interactive course will cover all the key aspects of orphan drug legislation in both the US and EU and the regulatory processes designed to enable early access to innovative medicines. The programme will help you to assess the strategic considerations of when to apply for orphan designation and to which agency and look at the development of advanced therapies and using orphan drug designation with your ATMP strategy.

A case study session on how to prepare and manage an orphan drug submission will consolidate learning and ensure that you leave the event with practical skills and knowledge that can be put to use in the workplace. The course will allow you not only to learn from our expert trainer but also to share the experiences of other delegates.

Benefits of Attending

Agenda



Orphan medicinal product legislation

Overview of the legislation in the EU and US

Why do we need orphan legislation?

What the regulations say

Benefits for obtaining orphan drug designation in the EU and US

Considerations for orphan drug designation Sequence of submissions by country Developing orphan versus non-orphan indications Paediatric conditions



Process of orphan drug designation

Orphan drug designation in the EU Application Procedure

Similarities and differences with the US Application, procedure and incentives

Strategic considerations of when to apply and to what agencies

Future collaborations between EU and US

Maintenance of orphan drug designation

Examples of recent orphan drug designation

Prevalence challenges

Changes to indication/experience of introducing a new indication

Practical case study session on obtaining orphan drug designation

Orphan drugs and ATMPs

The link between ATMPs and the use of orphan legislation

Using orphan drug designation with your ATMP strategy

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nfpn8

