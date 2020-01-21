Dublin, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulatory Strategies for Orphan Drugs" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This must-attend new event will provide an essential overview of the opportunities and challenges presented by orphan drug regulation.
The market for orphan drug products continues to expand and developing new treatments for rare diseases is becoming an increasingly important growth area for many pharmaceutical companies. This interest in rare and orphan diseases is linked not only to the incentives offered by the different regulatory authorities but also to the recent development of advanced therapies.
The interactive course will cover all the key aspects of orphan drug legislation in both the US and EU and the regulatory processes designed to enable early access to innovative medicines. The programme will help you to assess the strategic considerations of when to apply for orphan designation and to which agency and look at the development of advanced therapies and using orphan drug designation with your ATMP strategy.
A case study session on how to prepare and manage an orphan drug submission will consolidate learning and ensure that you leave the event with practical skills and knowledge that can be put to use in the workplace. The course will allow you not only to learn from our expert trainer but also to share the experiences of other delegates.
Orphan medicinal product legislation
Process of orphan drug designation
Maintenance of orphan drug designation
Practical case study session on obtaining orphan drug designation
Orphan drugs and ATMPs
