DASSAULT SYSTEMES TO PUBLISH

ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS,

WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL ON FEBRUARY 6th, 2020 VÉLIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — January 21st , 2020 — Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, will publish its operating performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 ended December 31st, 2019 on Thursday, February 6th, 2020. The management of Dassault Systèmes will host a webcast at 10.00 am Paris time – 09.00 am London time, and will then also host a conference call at 9:00am New York time - 3:00pm Paris time - 2:00pm London time. Both the webcast and the conference call will be available live and as replay on Dassault Systèmes’ investor website at https://investor.3ds.com . Please follow the directions on the main page. We recommend that you connect at least fifteen minutes prior to each event to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast and conference call will be archived for a year. ### About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes’ collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 250,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com . 3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries. Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting

François-José Bordonado /Béatrix Martinez: Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48

+33 1 61 62 69 24/70 21 Rob Mindell: +44 20 3727 1600

USA & Canada: michele.katz@3ds.com

