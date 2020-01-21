NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), a leading, global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories, today announced it received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. The company has achieved this top rating since 2007.



The 2020 CEI evaluated LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination policies, employee benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality, and responsible citizenship. A&F Co.’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria resulted in a 100 percent score, as well as the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

“We are committed to embedding equality throughout our organization – including our culture, values, partnerships, policies and practices,” said Fran Horowitz, Chief Executive Officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Achieving a perfect score for fourteen consecutive years is a testament to the values that guide us as a company, and our fundamental belief that embracing diversity in all its forms makes us stronger. We look forward to continued progress throughout 2020.”

A&F Co.’s brands are proud to partner with like-minded organizations to support the LGTBQ+ community; since 2010, Abercrombie & Fitch has partnered with The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people, and since 2017, Hollister has partnered with GLSEN, the leading national education organization creating safe and inclusive K-12 schools for all youth, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity and/or gender expression. To date, A&F Co. and its customers have helped raise more than $3 million for these organizations.

“These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do -- it is also the best business decision,” said Alphonso David, President of HRC. “Businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life.”

For more information on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

