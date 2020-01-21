MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo (Nasdaq: LVGO), a leading Applied Health Signals company empowering people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, today announced that Livongo’s Applied Health Signals platform will be available to New Jersey State and School Employee Health Plan Members. Livongo, in partnership with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (Horizon BCBSNJ), will make the Livongo for Diabetes solution available to over 460,000 public employees and their dependents.



“As the prevalence and cost of chronic conditions continues to rise, we are excited to be able to offer these new tools and services to make it easier for our members to manage their health,” said Christin Deacon, Assistant Director for the State of New Jersey, Division of Pensions and Benefits. “Working within the partnership between Livongo and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, we are now able to bring the industry leading Livongo benefit to the thousands of New Jersey State and School Health Plan Members living with diabetes.”

Livongo makes it easier for Members to manage their health by providing a connected ecosystem that includes cellular-connected devices and integration with continuous glucose monitors, 24/7 access to health coaches, and real-time health insights delivered through Health Nudges. The Applied Health Signals platform leverages data science to understand people’s unique health needs and then provide clinically-based guidance to drive positive behavior change. The Livongo for Diabetes solution leads to higher Member satisfaction1, improved clinical outcomes2, and lower overall healthcare spending3.

“Livongo is in a unique position to provide our Applied Health Signals solutions to state employees, improving their overall experience, while reducing costs related to chronic condition management,” said Livongo Chief Executive Officer Zane Burke. “Our partnership with the State of New Jersey and Horizon BCBSNJ is another example of the significant progress we are making across broader markets, including state and local governments.”

Livongo currently has more than 770 clients, including more than 20 percent of Fortune 500 companies, four of the top seven health plans, and two of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit managers as partners. A 2019 study conducted in collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company demonstrated that 94 percent of Livongo for Diabetes program Members who completed a program survey achieved improved Diabetes Empowerment Scale – Short Form (DES-SF) or Diabetes Distress Scale 2 (DDS2) in year one of the Livongo for Diabetes Program; effectively improving confidence in diabetes self-management while decreasing burnout related to diabetes management.

Livongo expects, after having been selected by the State of New Jersey in the fourth quarter of 2019, that this agreement will make approximately 29,000 people eligible for the Livongo for Diabetes program and add approximately 5,000 Members in 2020 as anticipated in the plan for this current year.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a platform to care for the whole person and empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the category of Applied Health Signals to offer Members clinically-based insights that make it easier to stay healthy. Livongo’s team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals delivered to Livongo Members exactly when and where they need them. The Livongo approach delivers better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter .

