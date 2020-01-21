Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Holiday Vacation Club, which offers some of the best travel packages to Mexico, recently shared the benefits of opting to spend time at this destination. The firm provided a list of top activities that are ideal for travelers of all ages.





Mexico is a destination overflowing with stunning attractions. It provides access to pristine beaches, museums, eco-parks, and cultural sites. The country is the ideal spot for an exceptional vacation for the whole family or couples.





The best part about traveling to Mexico is that it is one of the most affordable destinations. The weather is pleasant for much of the year, thus allowing vacationers to enjoy a wide variety of outdoor activities. Holidaymakers can also travel to the country at any time of the year without worrying about unpleasant weather conditions.





Royal Holiday Vacation Club highlights Mexican cuisine as one of the best reasons to book a trip to the country. Visitors can enjoy local and international cuisines, including quesadillas and tacos. Many fine restaurants offer mouthwatering dishes that are unique to this country.





The northern parts of Mexico are well-known for beef and ostrich dishes that are sure to tantalize taste buds. Meanwhile, the southern parts of the country offer cuisine with a Caribbean influence.





Activities





Mexico is a vibrant tourist hot spot that offers a wide variety of activities, including snorkeling, scuba diving, mountain climbing, and surfing. Taking advantage of Royal Holiday vacation packages makes it easier to enjoy a worry-free time in areas like Cozumel.





Puerto Escondido is a paradise for surfing enthusiasts as it provides the best conditions for both experienced and novice surfers. The area hosts many international competitions that attract the best talent from various parts of the world. Its most popular spots include the Zicatela Beach and the Point.





The Yucatan Peninsula is another hot spot that is well-known for its white sandy beaches and all-inclusive resorts. It provides an opportunity for eco-adventure enthusiasts to enjoy activities, such as snorkeling. Royal Holiday Vacation Club offers packages to the area, which is home to miles of underground waterways and caves.





Royal Holiday Cancun is one of the top destinations in Mexico as it offers irresistible attractions and activities. On the other hand, Baja is a location that offers protected lagoons for whale breeding.





Holidaymakers can enjoy whale watching while kayaking as opposed to watching from shore or on a boat. Many companies offer kayaking tours in Baja, which often last for several hours. Mountain climbing is another activity that attracts interest from many visitors.





Beginners can climb Orizaba, the third-highest mountain in North America, in the company of a guide. Individuals are allowed to become acclimated to the significant changes in altitude.





Travel clubs





Joining a travel club provides many benefits, such as special discounted prices and exclusive packages to premium establishments. Some of the clubs available to holidaymakers include:





The Vacation Club offers its members a wide array of holiday packages and benefits. It offers vacations in different parts of the world, including Mexico.





Royal Holiday Vacation Club is one of the popular options that offer access to the best resorts in Mexico and other parts of the world. The entity entered into a partnership with leading hospitality firms to offer real value to its members.





The Club offers innovative travel products that attract the most discerning vacationers. It continues to offer unforgettable vacations to both families and couples looking for unique experiences.