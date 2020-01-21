New Jersey, NJ, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global powder coatings market is expected to grow from USD 11.92 Billion in 2018 to USD 19.74 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period from 2019-2026. High durability, impact resistance, UV rays protection, moisture & chemical resistance properties of powder coatings along with its widespread utilization in the numerous applications are anticipated to boost demand for the powder coatings.
Powder coating is coating that is applied as dry powder or free flowing. It is completely different from traditional liquid paint, as it requires a solvent for the filler and binder parts to form in a suspending liquid. It is mainly used to coat metals, like aluminum extrusions, household appliances, bicycle and automobile parts and drum hardware. Powder coating is applied through electrostatic means or through fluidized bed and cured by heating to build a skin. There are two basic types of powder coatings: thermoplastics and thermosets. Thermosetting uses a cross linker in its formulation. When baked, it reacts with the existing chemical groups present in the powder in order to undergo polymerization. This enhances the coating's properties and performance. The thermoplastic type involves no extra actions during the process of baking; it just flows into the resulting coating. Thus high durability, impact resistance, UV rays protection, moisture & chemical resistance properties of powder coatings along with its widespread utilization in the numerous applications are anticipated to boost demand for the powder coatings.
Global Powder Coatings Market Key Findings:
All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment.
This study forecasts revenue growth and volume at global, regional, and country levels from 2016 to 2026. Fior Markets has segmented the global powder coatings market on the basis of below mentioned segments:
Global Powder Coatings Market by Resin Type:
Global Powder Coatings Market by Substrate:
Global Powder Coatings Market by Coating Method:
Global Powder Coatings Market by Application:
Global Powder Coatings Market by Region:
