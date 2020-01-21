LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sample preparation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.2% from 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value of around US$ 9.4 billion by 2026.



Geographically the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the maximum share of the global sample preparation market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of big biopharmaceutical companies, ongoing R&D in biopharmaceutical companies, and supportive government regulations. According to the research conducted by the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), over half of the global R&D activities performed by the U.S. firms and thereby most of the intellectual property rights hold by these companies. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to investment by market players in the region and growing awareness about genomics.

Based on the product, the global market is divided into instruments, consumables, and accessories. Instruments can be further divided into workstations and liquid handling systems. Consumables segment is subdivided into kits, filters, plates, columns, tubes, and other consumables. In 2018, consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market and is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Automation in the sample preparation process is gaining popularity of new innovative instruments. Automation increases laboratory efficiency by decreasing human errors and also increases speed, throughput, reliability, and reproducibility.

Based on the application of sample preparation, the market is further divided into genomics, proteomics, epigenetics & epigenomics, and others. Other applications include food testing, forensic sample preparation, and environmental monitoring. Genomics segment held the largest share of the market in 2018 and is anticipated to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period. Presence of several players in the field of genomics, wide range of applications, and increasing awareness about the same.

Based on the end-user, the market has been segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, food and beverage industries, research and academic institutes, and other end users such as forensic laboratories, clinical research laboratories, and environmental testing industries. A biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the maximum share of the market in 2018 and is expected to observe the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Major players in the sample preparation industry are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Hamilton Company, Illumina, Inc., NorgenBiotek Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Roche Applied Science, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Tecan Group, Sartorius, Merck, and Promega Corporation. Dominating companies are focusing on the organic growth strategies such as product development, approvals, and launches in developed as well as in developing region. Inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, and mergers are also witnessed in the industry to enhance the market share.

Some of the key observations regarding the sample preparation industry include:

In October 2019, S2 Genomics announced the plan to commercialize its tissue sample preparation platform by early 2020 as a as a research-use-only (RUO) instrument.

In February 2019, MGI introduced its MGISP series of automated sample preparation workstation in the global market at the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS2019) conference in the U.S.

In August 2018, Tecan acquired NuGen, a California-based sequencing sample preparation company for USD 54.5 million. The acquisition helped Tecan to expand its presence into the genomics field through sales of NuGen's sample preparation kits for NGS and microarrays. NuGenhave genomic sample preparation products for a broad range of sample types including DNA and RNA from preserved and prepared tissue samples, whole tissues, liquid biopsies, and single cells.

In June 2018, S2 Genomics received USD 280,000 Phase I STTR grant to develop the Singulator system for automated preparation of nuclei or single cells from solid tissue samples from the National Institute of Health (NIH).

In January 2017, Takara Bio USA Holdings, Inc. acquired Rubicon Genomics, Inc. at USD 75 million.The acquisition helped Takara Bio Group to expand its commercial offerings in next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation across the world.

In February 2016, 10x Genomics collaborated with QIAGEN N.V. for co-development and co-marketing of integrated workflow solutions for single cell analysis and nucleic acid sequencing.

