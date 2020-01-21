PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik today announced the acquisition of RoxAI and its Ping intelligent alerting software to deliver actionable, self-service alerting and workflow automation capabilities that enhance analytics users’ and systems’ ability to proactively monitor and manage their business data in real-time to make faster, insight-driven decisions.



Organizations are looking to accelerate business value through data. However, data is always changing. Ping’s self-service intelligent alerts, integrated with Qlik’s leading analytics platform, can immediately notify users through mobile, email and social channels of material changes in their data and the context, triggering decisions and actions immediately. And with Ping, any user can design and create their own advanced alerts around their own use cases – based on their existing dashboards and data – without needing a developer or administrator.

“The limitation of most analytical dashboards and applications is that you have to go there to know what’s happening, or what’s changed,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “What we need is full cycle integration between changes in the data, to analytics, to alerts and notifications that are immediately sent downstream to users or other systems. The combination of Qlik Data Integration, Qlik Data Analytics, and now RoxAI and Ping will provide customers with a real-time intelligence loop that drives actions.”

Modern data analytics encompasses an entire workflow, from initial data preparation and integration ( Qlik Data Integration ), to AI-driven insights ( Qlik Sense ®), to sharing and operationalizing findings. With Qlik Insight Bot ™, Qlik already augments the user’s ability to explore data within their workflow via conversational analytics. With RoxAI and Ping, Qlik expands the ability to deliver real-time, data-driven insights for action where and when it can make a difference to business success.

In the future Qlik plans to integrate Ping with workflow and robotic process automation (RPA) solutions through APIs that will further accelerate business value of customer data. Further, enhancements are planned to include the capability for “proximity-based alerts”, where, for example, an online shopping vendor can automatically alert a regional manager with performance insights when they arrive at a store location.

Ping can augment analytics user’s intelligence through:

Self-service alert design and creation directly within their analytics dashboard

Advanced managed alerting based on statistical trending and outlier evaluation

Predetermined or ad-hoc sharing of alerts with colleagues directly from mobile or email

Time-based trend evaluation with a historical repository of metrics data

Guided live data exploration via mobile or desktop based on alerts that go beyond initial data reports to drive immediate action

“As data is democratized, users want to not only understand data, but use it in real-time to manage their business by exception and automate business workflows,” said Ranjit Bahia, Founder of RoxAI. “We’re excited about the opportunity for Qlik’s analytics user base to now benefit from intelligent alerts that drive action.”

RoxAI and Ping are well known to the Qlik ecosystem as an existing partner, and as a Trusted Extension Developer (TED) accredited solution, users know it is validated by Qlik for quality and functionality, leveraging Qlik’s open API framework. Ping is also already in deployment at multiple Qlik customers such as Benjamin Moore & Co., who are seeing the positive impact on their ability to get more value from their data that lives in Qlik.

Ping is available today and will be packaged as a Qlik value-added solution in the first half of 2020. By integrating these capabilities with Qlik Cloud Services and triggering workflows within 3rd party automation technologies, Qlik will deliver the most robust end-to-end solution to accelerate business value from data.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, one where everyone can use data to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Only Qlik offers end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics solutions that help organizations access and transform all their data into value. Qlik helps companies lead with data to see more deeply into customer behavior, reinvent business processes, discover new revenue streams, and balance risk and reward. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

© 2020 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described herein remain at the sole discretion of Qlik and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

Media Contact:

Derek Lyons

derek.lyons@qlik.com

617-658-5310



