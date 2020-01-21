RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Union Investment Services® (CUIS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) and a North Carolina registered investment advisor, reached a historic milestone in December, closing out 2019 with member investment accounts having accumulated assets of more than $1 billion! CUIS representatives added 550 new accounts in the final month of the year, bringing the cumulative tally of member investment accounts to over 23,500.



Through CUIS, SECU members have access to a variety of affordable investment products and services to help them begin or continue building a long-term savings strategy. The team of CUIS representatives includes 535 full-time Credit Union employees in branches statewide who are licensed investment representatives. All CUIS representatives must pass multiple regulatory exams, engage in internal training, and complete annual continuing education requirements in order to provide investment services to members.

CUIS representatives are equipped to educate members about concepts including diversification, asset allocation and the relationship between risk and return. Additionally, representatives provide assistance regarding which account types (Roth IRAs, traditional IRAs, SEP IRAs, taxable accounts, etc.) might best match members’ individual needs. CUIS representatives offer professional guidance using a holistic approach, which involves conducting in-depth meetings to learn about members’ goals, risk tolerances, financial circumstances, and investment experiences.

“CUIS can benefit SECU members who are experienced investors and those who are just beginning,” said Matthew Hamilton, SECU Senior Vice President of IRA and Investment Services. “We’re extremely happy that our members recognize the value of our services and have chosen CUIS to assist with their investment needs.”

Investment advisory services offered to North Carolina residents through Credit Union Investment Services. Securities offered through SECU Brokerage Services. Member FINRA, SIPC. Securities are not Credit Union deposits, are not obligations of or guaranteed by the Credit Union and are not insured by the NCUA or any federal government agency. Securities involve investment risks, including possible loss of principal invested. Investment representatives are also credit union employees, who may accept deposits.

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 82 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.4 million members through 267 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $169 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

