However, mature markets in North America and Europe is one of the key factors restraining the growth of the market.



CLOUD DEPLOYMENT TO HOLD LARGEST SHARE OF AI INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET BY 2025

The cloud deployment mode provides several benefits, such as reduced operational costs, hassle-free deployment, and high scalability, easy data accessibility, faster access to critical data, and low capital requirement.The demand for the cloud deployment mode for NLP and ML tools in AI is expected to increase with the growing awareness of the benefits of cloud-based solutions.



AI solution providers are focusing on the development of robust cloud-based solutions for their clients as many organizations have migrated from on-premises to either private or public cloud.Moreover, the cloud provides additional flexibility for business operations and real-time data accessibility to companies.



The cloud platform provides improved predictive capability as this type of deployment mode enables faster alarm notification in critical situations.Further, it helps in maintaining a competitive edge by eliminating the administrative roadblocks of the supporting infrastructure and enables organizations to focus on improving their competencies.



Major vendors offering cloud-based AI platforms include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon.com’s AWS (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), and Google (US).



PROCESSORS TO ACCOUNT FOR LARGEST SHARE OF AI INFRASTRUCTURE HARDWARE MARKET

The processor segment includes CPUs, micro processing units (MPUs), graphics processing units (GPUs), field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs).GPUs are being conventionally developed by companies such as NVIDIA (US) and ARM (UK).



High parallel processing capabilities and improved computing power are the major benefits leading to high adoption of processors in various AI applications.Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) were launched by Google (an Alphabet (US) company) in early 2016.



Intel (US) has been a leading provider of CPUs, and Xilinx Inc. (US) is a major provider of FPGAs for AI applications.



APAC IS LIKELY TO Witness SIGNIFICANT CAGR IN AI INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET DURING FORECAST PERIOD

APAC is expected to continue to lead the AI infrastructure market and is also likely to be the fastest-growing region.This is mainly attributed due to the increase in the number of manufacturing plants in various sectors, such as automotive, automation, power, and increasing adoption of cloud-based services and machine learning platform.



A few of the prolific automotive equipment manufacturers are present in APAC countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Therefore, the AI infrastructure market in APAC is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



A few AI infrastructure ecosystem players are as follows: SK HYNIX Inc. (South Korea), Wave Computing (US), Toshiba (Japan), Imagination Technologies (UK), Cambricon Technology (China), Cadence (US), Graphcore (UK), Gyrfalcon Technology Inc. (US), and Tensotorrent Inc. (Canada).



