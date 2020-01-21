SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sukin , a brand of vegan, cruelty-free, natural, and carbon neutral skin and hair care products “born and bred in Australia,” announced its arrival on Target.com . The #1 clean beauty brand in Australia, Sukin has achieved cult status thanks to its commitment to eco-values and producing only the highest quality natural, safe and effective products that are good for you, your wallet, and the environment. It is part of a growing family of natural beauty brands at BWX Ltd, with headquarters in Melbourne and California. In addition to being carbon neutral, Sukin is also grey water safe, and made with recyclable packaging.



Target.com is currently featuring 19 of Sukin’s Australian-made skin and hair care products, including cleansers, toners, and moisturizers from its Signature and Rosehip Ranges and shampoos and conditioners from its Hair Range at affordable price points. ($8.99 - $16.99)



The Signature Range is formulated for all skin-types, featuring powerful ingredients from nature, including avocado, aloe vera, jojoba, rosehip and shea butter to nourish skin from the inside out.

The Rosehip Range features nature’s natural wonder, Rosehip Oil. Rosehip Oil promotes skin health by combating dehydration and soothing redness due to dry skin, while also helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Sukin’s Hair Range provides uncomplicated, nurturing hair care, free from sulphates, silicones, and harsh chemicals which can strip and irritate the scalp.

When Sukin first launched in 2007, it was one of the first brands to say “ No ” to ingredients and processes that can cause harm to you, animals and the environment. In 2008, Sukin expanded its commitment to its eco-values by becoming carbon neutral . Sukin invests in certified projects that offset the company’s carbon emissions and ensures that Sukin’s total carbon output is 100% counteracted, guaranteeing that Sukin does not leave a carbon footprint on this earth. Over the last 10 years, Sukin has offset over 45,000 tons of carbon.

Sukin also partners with Greening Australia , a non-profit tackling Australia’s biggest environmental challenges, to support its Reef Aid program , which helps to improve water quality on the Great Barrier Reef and stop sediment at its source by re-building eroding land and restoring vital coastal wetlands. It recently committed support to the Australian relief effort during the bush fire crisis by making donations to local organizations and expanding its volunteering outreach.

“As a pioneer in the clean skincare movement, we continue to champion the environment, giving consumers peace of mind that their Sukin products will not negatively impact our planet. In fact, our goal is to leave the Earth better than we found it,” said Dave Fenlon, CEO of BWX, a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK and select international markets. “In Australia, Sukin is the number one natural skincare brand, and we’re excited to see our products in the hands of new customers on Target.com. We’re thrilled to be a part of the vast expansion of clean beauty that Target is leading in the US.”

In addition to Target.com, Sukin will be available in over 800 brick and mortar Target stores nationwide on February 2, 2020.

ABOUT SUKIN

Since its inception in 2007, Australia-based Sukin has provided natural and effective skincare that’s good for you, your wallet, and the environment too. Vegan, cruelty-free, carbon-neutral, grey water safe, and made with recyclable packaging. Sukin was one of the first to say ‘No’ to artificial additives and harsh ingredients that can cause harm to people, and the environment. Everything Sukin uses to make its products can be found in nature. Sukin is the #1 clean beauty brand in Australia, but available nationwide in the US via Target.com, Amazon, Thrive Market, and SukinNaturals.com.

For more information about Sukin, visit https://sukinnaturals.com/ , Instagram at https://instagram.com/sukinskincare , and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SukinNaturalSkincare .

ABOUT BWX

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Victoria, Australia, our expertise in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing natural products makes us unique in the beauty industry. Our goal at BWX is to make natural beauty the only choice for people wanting to live a healthy, balanced life, free from unnecessary toxins. We believe everything we need to nourish, rejuvenate and enhance our bodies can be found in nature and our goal is to give people all over the planet a choice for natural personal care without compromising on performance. We want to use our business to inspire the advancement of plant and mineral based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. We say NO to testing our products on animals, not because it suits our brand's commercial goals, but because it is core to our belief system. BWX is a business with purpose and believes in giving. We are actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and projects that empower women.

