0% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the expansion of the industrial sector in the emerging countries of the Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & African regions. In the Asia Pacific region, countries such as China and India are projected to witness significant growth due to the development of industries including paints & coatings, cosmetics & personal care, biofuels, and pharmaceuticals. This is attributed to a consistent rise in the need for sustainable & renewal energy sources driving the demand for biofuels, and thus, the demand for industrial oils. Industrial oils such as sunflower oil are gaining popularity in the cosmetics & personal care industry due to its ease of incorporation in the final product. This industry is witnessing significant growth in the Asia Pacific region as consumers opt for grooming products in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. South Korea is another country where cosmetics are popular, and their beauty trends have a significant influence on other Asian countries. Thus, the region provides a lucrative opportunity for industrial oils manufacturers.



The palm segment in the industrial oils market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Based on source, the palm segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the industrial oils market in 2019.According to WWF-UK, Indonesia, and Malaysia supply over 85% of the global palm oil.



Several local players offer palm oil in these countries.Sari Mas Permai (Indonesia) is one of the leading players that offer palm oil, which finds applications in the cosmetics industry.



These palm oil manufacturing countries are projected to provide high growth prospects in the coming years for manufacturers in various industries both at regional and international levels.



The grade I (light) segment in the industrial oils market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Based on type, the grade I (light) segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the industrial oils market in 2019.Grade I (light) industrial oils are used in applications such as cosmetics & personal care and pharmaceuticals.



The cosmetics & personal care industry is witnessing significant growth in countries such as Brazil and China.This is projected to create a lucrative opportunity for industrial oil manufacturers in the coming years.



In Europe, the cosmetics industry includes leading players such as Louis Dreyfus Company (Netherlands), A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa (Italy), Soya Mills SA (Greece), and Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH (Germany) offering industrial oils.The region consists of over 500 million cosmetic and personal care product users, which include shampoos, soaps, and sunscreens.



The region is also projected to be a major revenue generator for industrial oil manufacturers in the coming years.



The biofuel segment in the industrial oils market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.

Biofuels are gaining popularity at a global level owing to lower its impact on the environment.China records the highest number of vehicles at a global level.



This increase in the number is projected to further add to the problems of environmental pollution. Thus, industrial oil manufacturers are projected to witness an increase in penetration in the country in the coming years.



The Asia Pacific industrial oils market is projected to witness significant growth.

The Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth attributed to the presence of key developing economies such as China, India, and Australia.These countries are witnessing major transformations in the industrial sector, which increases the sales of industrial oils.



The region is the potential hub for the growth of the cosmetics & personal care industry as well.In addition, the region consists of the largest producers of palm oil, which include Malaysia and Indonesia.



Thus, the Asia Pacific is projected to be a major revenue pocket for industrial oil manufacturers in the coming years.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 33%, and Tier 3 - 22%

• By Designation: C-level - 45%, D-level - 33%, and Others* - 22%

• By Region: North America – 15%, Europe – 29%, Asia Pacific – 44%, Rest of the World (RoW)** – 12%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW includes South America and the Middle East & Africa.



Leading players profiled in this report:

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the industrial oils market. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (US), Bunge Limited (Netherlands), Wilmar International (Singapore), Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (US), Buhler Group (Switzerland), CHS Inc. (US), Ag Processing Inc (US), A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa (Italy), Gemtek Products (US), AAK Kamani (India), and Soya Mills SA (Greece).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the industrial oils market on the basis of source, type, end use, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global industrial oils high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the industrial oils market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the industrial oils are gaining popularity

