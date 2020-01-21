Washington, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Al Faber, President and CEO of the Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, Inc. today announced the 2020 recipients of the Baldrige Foundation’s Leadership Awards.

“We have four categories of leadership awards,” said Faber, “that recognize outstanding individuals, leaders, and supporters who embody Baldrige leadership values and principles, and who have provided great service to the Baldrige community.”

E. David Spong Lifetime Achievement Award

The E. David Spong Lifetime Achievement award recognizes an individual who has performed truly extraordinary service, changed their world, and inspired others to do the same. “Few individuals will have made more of a mark on the Baldrige community than our 2020 awardee, W. Paul Worstell,” said Faber. “Paul led PRO-TEC Coating Company to the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in 2007, serving as an example to the entire manufacturing industry. But his impact has been so much broader. He served as a mentor to multiple Baldrige award-winning CEOs at the state and national levels and provided considerable expertise with his service on the Board of the Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and The Partnership for Excellence, the state-level Baldrige organization covering the tri-state area of Ohio, Indiana, and West Virginia.”

Harry S. Hertz Leadership Award

“The Hertz award recognizes role-model leaders that challenge, encourage, and empower others to achieve performance excellence,” said Faber. “Our 2020 recipient, Jayne Pope, is the Chief Executive Officer for Hill Country Memorial, a 2014 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award recipient. Jayne helped transform Hill Country Memorial by focusing on core competencies and driving the organization to excellence. She has been a selfless supporter of other rural hospitals, understanding how Baldrige can help address their particular challenges, and she is a thought leader for the application of the Baldrige Excellence Framework in the Health Care Sector.”

The Foundation Awards for Leadership Excellence

“Each year we accept the nominations of many individuals working tirelessly to promote the Baldrige Framework and further the mission of the Foundation,” continued Faber. “Through their efforts to grow the Baldrige community, they help thousands of organizations across the country to improve their performance. Baldrige makes health care safer and more accessible, education more effective, businesses more efficient and customer-focused, cyber systems more secure, governments more streamlined, and nonprofits more responsive,” said Faber. “These great leaders are helping to ensure the sustainability of Baldrige into the future.”

The award recipients for 2020 are:

Lawrence "Larry" Adams, Vice President (Retired), Florida Power and Light, in the Business sector

Gerry Agnes, CEO, Elevations Credit Union, in the Business sector

Linda Vincent, Executive Director, Alabama Performance Excellence Program, in the Nonprofit sector

Gary Floss, Retired Business Leader, in the Business sector

Janice Garfield, Ph.D., Director, Professional Doctorate Innovation and Assessment, Walden University, in the Education sector

Mac McMillan, CEO Emeritus, CynergisTek, Inc., in the Cybersecurity sector

Ray Montgomery, Special Projects Executive; Former President & CEO, Unity Health, in the Health Care sector

Tom Raffio, CEO, Northeast Delta Dental, in the Health Care sector

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, US Senate, New Hampshire, in the Government sector

Michelle Tierney, Ph.D., VP of Organizational Development and Innovation, Southcentral Foundation, in the Health Care sector

Dr. Robert Trenschel, President & CEO, Yuma Regional Medical Center, in the Health Care sector

The Dr. Curt Reimann Baldrige Scholarship

“Understanding that the sustainment of Baldrige also requires an investment in future generations of Baldrige scholars and practitioners,” said Faber, “the Foundation Board of Directors established the Dr. Curt Reimann Baldrige Scholarship along with help from Baldrige Consultant Lori Kirkland and the consultant community to assist graduate students or recent graduates to attend Baldrige Examiner training to help promote awareness and use of the Baldrige Framework.”

The 2020 Dr. Curt Reimann Baldrige Scholarship recipients are:

Alan Lee Gunnerson, Ph.D., Director of Consulting - Service Delivery, CGI Federal Program Manager (ATIS) [Army Training Information System]

Jason Hazelrigg, Regional Practice Manager, Pain Management, Mount Carmel Health System

The awards will be presented during the Annual Baldrige Foundation Awards Ceremony held as part of the 32st annual Quest for Excellence® conference on March 26, 2020, at the Gaylord National Harbor, National Harbor, MD (conveniently located near Washington, D.C.).

