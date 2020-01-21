Dallas, TX, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jack Cooper Spiritas “Jacktakesdallas” known as @jacktakesdallas on Instagram, is an entrepreneur and food blogger who is based out of Dallas, Texas.. Jack is an Instagram famous social media Guru and Entrepreneur. Having worked for years on his brand and page @jacktakesdallas on Instagram, he has become known in the digital space as a professional food blogger and a well-known advocate for being an entrepreneur.

Jack's company, Jacktakesdallas issued a statement, "In the current climate of social media, it’s more important than ever for brands to find and implement methods of building consumer trust. This begins with how they connect with audiences. Privacy concerns are on the rise as social media users are becoming much more aware of how their data is being used. Because of this, the future of social media will see an increase in users opting for what’s known as “Dark Social”." Jack continued, "This involves any online social interaction that happens privately, for example, messaging apps, email, and other outlets for private sharing. In fact, 84% of consumers’ outbound sharing from websites now occurs via private, Dark Social channels such as these, and we will expect to see this increase in the next few years."

Jacktakesdallas believes that working with advertising networks isn’t your only option when it comes to selling ads. If you end up with enough traffic, advertisers may come directly to you and ask you to place their ads on your site. You can also contact advertisers yourself. The biggest difference from the above-mentioned option is that there is no middle man, which means you can set your own ad rates.

Selling private ads can come in the form of banners, buttons, or links. You can even make money writing sponsored posts where you write about or give a review of an advertiser’s product or service. Another option is to write an underwritten post or series, which is where you can write about any topic, but the advertiser pays for a “Brought to you by” mention in the content.

Social media is constantly evolving and it’s exciting to think about what it will look like in just a few years time. Of course, this means that the world of Social Media Monitoring has to keep up with the demands of social media users as brands continue to modify their strategies once new trends emerge.

Contact:

Shazir Mucklai

Imperium Group

shazir@imperium-pr.com