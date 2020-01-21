WHITEHALL, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“the company,” and “the bank”) (OTCQX: HLAN), today reported fourth quarter 2019 net income of $3.4 million, or $1.67 per diluted share. This compares to $3.6 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019, and $3.1 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year, net income increased 15.6% to a record $13.2 million, compared to $11.4 million in 2018.

The company also announced its board of directors increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by 10% to $0.57 per share. The dividend will be payable April 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 25, 2020. Heartland has paid regular cash dividends since 1993.

“Heartland produced strong net income for the quarter, and record earnings for the year, as we continue to deliver value, grow our balance sheet and expand our market outreach,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to solid organic growth, we are confident that our previously announced merger with Victory Community Bank will provide tremendous opportunities for continued growth going forward.”

“Our definitive merger agreement to acquire Victory Community Bank is still on track to close near the beginning of the second quarter,” McComb continued. “We are excited about the opportunity this acquisition brings to our company, and it fits well into our strategy of expanding our presence in the attractive Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati markets. We expect the acquisition will provide substantial EPS accretion in the first full year and result in significant benefits to our expanding group of clients, communities, associates and shareholders.”

Victory Community Bank currently serves the Northern Kentucky and  Greater Cincinnati area, with three banking locations in Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties in Kentucky. At September 30, 2019, Victory Community Bank had assets of $179 million, a high-quality loan portfolio of $154 million, and an attractive deposit base of $137 million.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights (at or for the period ended December 31, 2019)

  • Net income increased 10.7% to $3.4 million, compared to $3.1 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Earnings per diluted share were $1.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.68 in the fourth quarter a year ago, reflecting the higher number of weighted average shares outstanding during the quarter.
  • Net interest margin was 3.87%, compared to 3.90% in the preceding quarter and 4.00% in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Total top line revenues increased 14.6% to $15.5 million in the fourth quarter, from $13.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Noninterest income increased 53.6% to $2.3 million, compared to $1.5 million the fourth quarter a year ago.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.21%.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 10.75%.
  • Total assets increased 6.4% to $1.11 billion, compared to $1.05 billion a year earlier.
  • Net loans increased 9.1% to $890.9 million from $816.8 million a year ago.
  • Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased 10.0% to $256.0 million compared to a year ago.
  • Total deposits increased 7.2% to $944.2 million from $880.4 million a year ago.
  • Tangible book value per share increased 1.9% to $62.49 per share, compared to $61.31 three months earlier, and increased 10.9% from $56.33 per share one year earlier.
  • Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share, which represents a 2.40% yield based on the December 31, 2019, stock price ($95.15).

Balance Sheet Review

“Net loans were up year-over-year, with good production in targeted loan types, including increases in C & I, commercial real estate and 1-4 family residential real estate loans. We continue to see significant potential for growth in our loan origination pipelines,” said Brian T. Mauntel, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Net loans increased 9.1% to $890.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $816.8 million at December 31, 2018, and increased 1.7% compared to $875.6 million at September 30, 2019. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) increased 4.4% to $238.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to a year ago and comprise 26.5% of the total loan portfolio. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased 12.0% to $277.4 million compared to a year ago and comprise 30.8% of the total loan portfolio. 1-4 family residential real estate loans were up 11.4% from year ago levels to $232.0 million and represent 25.8% of total loans. Commercial loans were up 9.9% from year ago levels to $109.9 million, at December 31, 2019, and comprise 12.2% of the total loan portfolio. Home equity loans increased 11.2% from year ago levels to $31.0 million and represent 3.4% of total loans. Consumer loans decreased 6.6% from year ago levels to $10.9 million and represent 1.2% of the total loan portfolio.

Total deposits increased 7.2% to $944.2 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $880.4 million a year earlier and decreased 3.2% compared to $975.4 million three months earlier. Noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts increased 10.0% compared to a year ago and represented 27.1% of total deposits, Savings, NOW and money market accounts increased 10.9% compared to a year ago and represented 37.8% of total deposits and CDs increased 1.7% when compared to a year ago and comprised 35.1% of the total deposit portfolio, at December 31, 2019.

Total assets increased 6.4% to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2019, compared to $1.05 billion a year earlier. Shareholders’ equity increased 11.6% to $128.4 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $115.0 million a year earlier. At December 31, 2019, Heartland’s tangible book value increased 10.9% to $62.49 per share compared to $56.33 per share one year earlier.

Operating Results

“The three interest rate reductions during the second half of the year put temporary pressure on our net interest margin due to a lag in the maturity and downward repricing of some higher cost deposits,” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Heartland’s net interest margin was 3.87% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 3.90% in the preceding quarter and 4.00% in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the year, Heartland’s net interest margin improved four basis points to 3.94% compared to 3.90% in 2018.

Net interest income before the provision for loan loss increased 5.1% to $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $9.8 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and remained unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. For the year, net interest income before the provision for loan losses increased 12.4% to $40.4 million, compared to $36.0 million in 2018.

Total revenues (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus noninterest income) increased 11.5% to $12.6 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $11.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased 1.7% from $12.4 million in the preceding quarter. For the year, revenues increased 17.0% to $48.2 million, compared to $41.2 million in 2018.

Heartland’s noninterest income increased 53.6% to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased 13.3% compared to $2.0 million in the preceding quarter. The TransCounty Title Agency acquisition contributed $499,000 to noninterest income during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $317,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, noninterest income increased 48.9% to $7.8 million, compared to $5.3 million in 2018, with the TransCounty Title Agency acquisition contributing $2.1 million to noninterest income in 2019, compared to $455,000 in 2018.

Fourth quarter noninterest expenses were $8.0 million, compared to $7.6 million in the preceding quarter and $7.1 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The year-over-year increase was due to costs associated with the company’s branch expansion, including its new Upper Arlington branch, as well as costs associated with the subsidiary TransCounty Title Agency. For the year, noninterest expenses totaled $30.6 million, compared to $25.8 million in 2018, resulting in an efficiency ratio of 63.48% for 2019 compared to 62.44% in 2018. The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 63.60%, compared to 61.39% for the preceding quarter and 62.75% for the fourth quarter of 2018.  

Credit Quality

Asset quality remains excellent, reflecting the strong performance of the loan portfolio. Nonaccrual loans totaled $1.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $2.3 million three months earlier and $1.8 million at December 31, 2018. There was $491,000 in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at December 31, 2019, compared to $997,000 at September 30, 2019, and $97,000 a year ago.

Performing restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2019, were $341,000, compared to $342,000 at the preceding quarter end. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations are categorized as restructured loans. 

Heartland had no other real estate owned (OREO) and other non-performing assets on the books at December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 or a year ago. Non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-performing loans, and loans delinquent 90 days or more, were $2.3 million, or 0.21% of assets, at December 31, 2019, compared to $3.3 million, or 0.29% of total assets, three months earlier, and $1.9 million, or 0.18% of assets a year ago.

The fourth quarter provision for loan losses was $375,000, the same as in both the preceding quarter and the fourth quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses was $8.8 million, or 0.97% of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to $8.5 million, or 0.97% of total loans at September 30, 2019, and $7.5 million, or 0.92% of total loans a year ago. As of December 31, 2019, the allowance for loan losses represented 471.9% of nonaccrual loans compared to 376.3% three months earlier, and 420.0% one year earlier. Heartland recorded net loan charge-offs of $142,000 in the fourth quarter. This compares to net loan recoveries of $166,000 in the third quarter of 2019 and net loan charge-offs of $99,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago.   

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 16 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May of 2019, Heartland was ranked #44 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of 12/31/18. In September of 2019, Heartland stock uplisted to the OTCQX® Best Market after previously trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release.  It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations.

                                                                

Heartland BancCorp  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
   
            
AssetsDec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018  
 Cash and cash equivalents$19,475  $57,356  $29,922   
 Available-for-sale securities 139,218   140,156   140,556   
 Held-to-maturity securities, fair values of, $760,122, $906,529 and $1,568,346 respectively 758   918   1,565   
            
 Commercial 109,941   105,564   100,028   
 CRE (Owner occupied) 238,429   241,618   228,461   
 CRE (Non Owner occupied) 277,425   273,065   247,780   
 1-4 Family 231,989   221,649   208,335   
 Home Equity 30,997   30,936   27,869   
 Consumer 10,886   11,307   11,660   
 Net deferred loan costs, premiums and discounts (45)  6   197   
 Allowance for loan losses (8,767)  (8,534)  (7,547)  
   Net Loans 890,855   875,611   816,783   
            
 Premises and equipment 30,186   29,822   28,504   
 Nonmarketable equity securities 4,440   4,431   3,527   
 Interest receivable 4,835   5,266   4,169   
 Goodwill 1,206   1,206   1,069   
 Intangible Assets 935   964   446   
 Deferred income taxes 1,433   1,433   1,433   
 Life insurance assets 17,057   16,880   16,555   
 Lease - Right of Use Asset 2,569   2,619   -   
 Other 1,628   1,675   2,550   
   Total assets$1,114,595  $1,138,337  $1,047,079   
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
  Liabilities          
 Deposits          
 Demand$255,971  $263,604  $232,682   
 Saving, NOW and money market 356,484   351,820   321,498   
 Time 331,768   359,949   326,261   
   Total deposits 944,223   975,373   880,441   
 Short-term borrowings 16,344   10,111   34,768   
 Long-term debt 15,460   15,460   10,460   
 Lease Liability 2,569   2,619   -   
 Interest payable and other liabilities 7,609   8,788   6,382   
   Total liabilities 986,205   1,012,351   932,051   
            
  Shareholders' Equity          
 Common stock, without par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 2,020,273, 2,019,463 and 2,015,276 shares issued, respectively 56,091   55,775   55,080   
 Retained earnings 70,853   68,456   61,855   
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) 1,446   1,755   (1,907)  
   Total shareholders' equity 128,390   125,986   115,028   
   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,114,595  $1,138,337  $1,047,079   
   Book value per share$63.55  $62.39  $57.08   
            


Heartland BancCorp 
Consolidated Statements of Income 
                 
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 
Interest IncomeDec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 
 Loans$12,071 $11,989 $10,838 $46,270 $39,211  
 Securities    -          
 Taxable 513  723  666  2,722  2,219  
 Tax-exempt 490  465  404  1,828  1,642  
 Other 164  242  148  605  459  
   Total interest income 13,238  13,419  12,056  51,425  43,531  
Interest Expense               
 Deposits 2,779  2,900  2,009  10,251  6,662  
 Borrowings 160  167  252  778  914  
   Total interest expense 2,939  3,067  2,261  11,029  7,576  
Net Interest Income 10,299  10,352  9,795  40,396  35,955  
Provision for Loan Losses 375  375  375  1,500  1,500  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses9,924  9,977  9,420  38,896  34,455  
Noninterest income               
 Service charges 533  560  544  2,151  2,143  
 Net gains and commissions on loan sales and servicing 766  536  204  2,083  1,387  
 Title insurance income 292  331  195  1,109  281  
 Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities -  -  -  -  (64) 
 Net realized gain/(loss) on sales of foreclosed assets -  -  -  -  10  
 Increase in cash value of life insurance 177  108  116  502  435  
 Other 504  470  420  1,991  1,072  
   Total noninterest income 2,272  2,005  1,479  7,836  5,264  
Noninterest Expense               
 Salaries and employee benefits 4,816  4,665  4,256  18,485  14,887  
 Net occupancy and equipment expense 1,088  908  870  3,939  3,393  
 Data processing fees 361  395  340  1,509  1,392  
 Professional fees 213  209  177  956  782  
 Marketing expense 224  247  228  951  866  
 Printing and office supplies 86  72  83  311  300  
 State financial institution tax 269  226  152  905  621  
 FDIC insurance premiums 4  2  102  106  467  
 Other 934  862  866  3,458  3,067  
   Total noninterest expense 7,995  7,586  7,074  30,620  25,775  
Income before Income Tax 4,201  4,396  3,825  16,112  13,944  
Provision for Income Taxes 754  775  711  2,916  2,529  
Net Income$3,447 $3,621 $3,114 $13,196 $11,415  
Basic Earnings Per Share$1.71 $1.79 $1.71 $6.54 $6.81  
Diluted Earnings Per Share$1.67 $1.77 $1.68 $6.45 $6.68  
                 


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION           
(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 
  Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 
Performance Ratios:           
Return on average assets 1.21% 1.28% 1.19% 1.21% 1.16% 
Return on average equity 10.75% 11.56% 12.56% 10.81% 13.15% 
Return on average tangible common equity 10.94% 11.73% 12.76% 10.82% 13.28% 
Net interest margin 3.87% 3.90% 4.00% 3.94% 3.90% 
Efficiency ratio 63.60% 61.39% 62.75% 63.48% 62.44% 
            
Asset Quality Ratios and Data: As of or for the Three Months Ended     
  Dec. 31, 2019 Sep. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018     
Nonaccrual loans $ 1,858 $ 2,268 $ 1,797     
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing 491 997 97     
Non-performing investment securities - - -     
OREO and other non-performing assets - - -     
Total non-performing assets $ 2,349 $ 3,265 $ 1,894     
            
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.21% 0.29% 0.18%     
Net charge-offs quarter ending $ 142 $ (166) $ 99     
            
Allowance for loan loss $ 8,767 $ 8,534 $ 7,547     
Nonaccrual loans $ 1,858 $ 2,268 $ 1,797     
Allowance for loan loss to non accrual loans 471.85% 376.28% 419.98%     
Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding 0.97% 0.97% 0.92%     
            
Restructured loans included in non-accrual $ 289 $ 289 $ 324     
Performing restructured loans (RC-C) $ 341 $ 342 $ 293     
            
Book Values:           
Total shareholders' equity $ 128,390 $ 125,986 $ 115,028     
Less: goodwill and intangible assets 2,141 2,170 1,515     
Shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets $ 126,249 $ 123,816 $ 113,513     
Common shares outstanding 2,020,273 2,019,463 2,015,276     
Less: treasury shares - - -     
Common shares as adjusted 2,020,273 2,019,463 2,015,276     
Book value per common share $ 63.55 $ 62.39 $ 57.08     
            
Tangible book value per common share $ 62.49 $ 61.31 $ 56.33     
            


Contacts:G. Scott McComb, Chairman & CEO
 Heartland BancCorp  614-337-4600