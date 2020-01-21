GLENVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, Nasdaq: TRST) today announced full year 2019 net income of $57.8 million or $0.597 diluted earnings per share, and income of $13.9 million or $0.143 diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Average residential loan growth increased 5.6% or $187.7 million to a record $3.5 billion for the fourth quarter 2019.

Summary

Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “We are pleased to report an increase in average residential loans of 5.6% or $187.7 million in the fourth quarter 2019 compared to the fourth quarter 2018.  Our focus on foundational principles of strong increasing book value, capital and asset growth, and operational efficiencies has allowed us to continue to grow our business and take advantage of changes in market and competitive conditions.  Our strong financial condition is evidenced by our continued recognition as a BauerFinancial, Inc. 5-Star Superior Bank Rating.  We continue to add core customer relationships, which ultimately drive future growth.  Loan growth and stabilizing cost of funds as a result of federal interest rate cuts have put us in a good position as we move forward.”

“TrustCo continued to invest in the community and our business and consumers throughout 2019.  Evidenced by the record levels of residential loan balances achieved in 2019, the more than 10,000 hours of community service by our employees, and thousands of dollars of direct contributions to charitable organizations throughout the regions we serve.  We are particularly pleased that we have continued our over 100 year tradition of direct capital distributions to our shareholders in the form of cash dividends which in 2019 amounted to $26.2 million.”  Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing our strong cash balances and growth in our deposit base.  TrustCo’s strong liquidity position continues to allow us to take advantage of opportunities when interest rate conditions change.

Details

Average loans were up $167.8 million or 4.4% in the fourth quarter 2019 over the same period in 2018.  Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $187.7 million or 5.6% in the fourth quarter 2019, over the same period in 2018.  Average deposits were up $218.8 million or 5.2% for the fourth quarter 2019 over the same period a year earlier.  The increase in deposits was the result of a $195.0 million or 15.9% increase in average time deposits in the fourth quarter 2019 over the same period last year.  Excluding time deposits, total average core deposit accounts, which consist of checking, savings and money market deposit accounts, were up $23.8 million or 0.8% for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to the fourth quarter 2018.   

The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 0.90% in the fourth quarter 2019 from 0.61% in the fourth quarter 2018.  The cost of savings and interest bearing checking decreased slightly by 3 basis points and by 4 basis points, respectively, in the fourth quarter 2019 over the same period in 2018.  Money market deposits increased by 32 basis points to 0.81% versus 0.49% from the fourth quarter 2018.  The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2019 was 3.02%.  A strategy executed during 2019 included offering competitive shorter term time deposit rates, which we expect will help stabilize net interest margin in the first and second quarter of 2020 as our shorter term time deposits would be expected to reprice lower and provide opportunity for increased margin expansion.

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $47.3 million or 9.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.  On this expanded equity, return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.06% and 10.41%, respectively, compared to 1.30% and 13.18% for the fourth quarter 2018.  Diluted earnings per share were $0.143 for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $0.166 for the fourth quarter 2018.  Total operating expenses decreased by $1.0 million in the fourth quarter 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter 2018, driven by decreases in net occupancy expense, professional services, advertising expense, FDIC and other insurance expense, other real estate expense, and other expense, partially offset by an increase primarily in salaries and employee benefits.

Asset quality and the resulting loan loss reserve measures continued to improve.  Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $20.9 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $25.0 million at December 31, 2018.  NPLs were equal to 0.51% of total loans at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.64% at December 31, 2018.  The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 212.4% at December 31, 2019, compared to 179.2% at December 31, 2018.  Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $22.4 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $26.7 million at December 31, 2018.  The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.09% as of December 31, 2019, compared to 1.16% at December 31, 2018 and reflects both the continued improvement in asset quality and the economic conditions in our primary markets.  The allowance for loan losses was $44.3 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $44.8 million at December 31, 2018.  The provision for loan losses for the year was $159 thousand for 2019, compared to $1.4 million in 2018.  Net chargeoffs decreased to $608 thousand for 2019 from $804 thousand for 2018.  The quarterly annualized net chargeoff ratio was 0.02% for 2019, compared to 0.05% in 2018. 

At December 31, 2019 the equity to asset ratio was 10.31%, compared to 9.88% at December 31, 2018.  Book value per share at December 31, 2019 was $5.55 compared to $5.07 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $5.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, TrustCo Bank, operated 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at December 31, 2019.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services.  The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Safe Harbor Statement 
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2020, including our expectations for the repricing of our CD portfolio and the stabilizing of our net interest margin, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate and the extent to which higher expenses to fulfill operating and regulatory requirements recur or diminish over time.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement:  our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; unanticipated effects from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that may limit its benefits or adversely impact our business;  the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and saving habits; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.



TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY    
GLENVILLE, NY    
     
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS    
     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)    
(Unaudited)    
  Three months ended    
  12/31/19 9/30/19 12/31/18    
Summary of operations          
  Net interest income (TE)$38,243  38,644  40,740     
  Provision for loan losses 200  -  500     
  Noninterest income 4,115  4,925  4,452     
  Noninterest expense 23,891  24,070  24,919     
  Net income 13,907  14,708  16,033     
           
Per common share          
  Net income per share:          
  - Basic$0.143  0.152  0.166     
  - Diluted 0.143  0.152  0.166     
  Cash dividends 0.068  0.068  0.068     
  Tangible Book value at period end 5.55  5.42  5.06     
  Market price at period end 8.67  8.15  6.86     
           
At period end          
  Full time equivalent employees 814  823  854     
  Full service banking offices 148  148  148     
           
Performance ratios          
  Return on average assets 1.06 %1.12  1.30     
  Return on average equity 10.41  11.19  13.18     
  Efficiency (1) 57.31  55.17  55.06     
  Net interest spread (TE) 2.86  2.88  3.27     
  Net interest margin (TE) 3.02  3.04  3.38     
  Dividend payout ratio 47.48  44.85  41.07     
           
Capital ratios at period end          
  Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 10.30 %10.07  9.87     
  Consolidated equity to assets 10.31 %10.07  9.88     
           
Asset quality analysis at period end          
  Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.51  0.53  0.64     
  Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.43  0.45  0.54     
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.09  1.11  1.16     
  Coverage ratio (3) 2.1x 2.1x 1.8x    
           
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable    
  equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.   
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less      
  $553 of intangible assets.   
(3) Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans.   
    
TE = Taxable equivalent   
           
           
           
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued   
    
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   
(Unaudited)   
  Year ended      
  12/31/19 12/31/18      
Summary of operations          
  Net interest income (TE)$155,812  160,698       
  Provision for loan losses 159  1,400       
  Noninterest income 18,591  18,081       
  Noninterest expense 97,730  97,713       
  Net income 57,840  61,445       
           
Per common share          
  Net income per share:          
  - Basic$0.597  0.637       
  - Diluted 0.597  0.636       
  Cash dividends 0.273  0.268       
  Tangible Book value at period end 5.55  5.06       
  Market price at period end 8.67  6.86       
           
Performance ratios          
  Return on average assets 1.12  1.25       
  Return on average equity 11.26  13.05       
  Efficiency (1) 56.13  53.97       
  Net interest spread (TE) 2.94  3.25       
  Net interest margin (TE) 3.10  3.33       
  Dividend payout ratio 45.60  42.02       
           
(1) Calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest    
  income plus noninterest income (excluding net securities transactions and gain on sale of building and      
  nonperforming loans).          
           
TE = Taxable equivalent.    
           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
  Three months ended
  12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18
Interest and dividend income:          
  Interest and fees on loans$42,002  41,923  41,432  41,253  41,184 
  Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:         
  U. S. government sponsored enterprises 609  996  821  783  788 
  State and political subdivisions 2  2  3  1  2 
  Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
  obligations - residential 2,334  2,178  2,152  1,555  1,554 
  Corporate bonds 295  321  272  208  202 
  Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
  participation securities 253  282  289  297  329 
  Other securities 6  6  5  5  5 
  Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 3,499  3,785  3,542  2,849  2,880 
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:          
  Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
  obligations - residential 184  187  209  217  226 
  Total interest on held to maturity securities 184  187  209  217  226 
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 203  81  199  85  207 
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,635  2,552  3,282  3,009  2,367 
  Total interest income 47,523  48,528  48,664  47,413  46,864 
           
Interest expense:          
  Interest on deposits:          
  Interest-bearing checking 21  52  94  121  111 
  Savings 271  323  367  377  401 
  Money market deposit accounts 1,175  1,177  1,119  826  618 
  Time deposits 7,468  7,974  7,512  5,976  4,643 
  Interest on short-term borrowings 347  359  381  381  352 
  Total interest expense 9,282  9,885  9,473  7,681  6,125 
           
  Net interest income 38,241  38,643  39,191  39,732  40,739 
           
  Less: (Credit) Provision for loan losses 200  -  (341) 300  500 
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses 38,041  38,643  39,532  39,432  40,239 
           
Noninterest income:          
Trustco Financial Services income 1,454  1,517  1,683  1,733  1,356 
  Fees for services to customers 2,377  2,602  2,611  2,520  2,897 
  Other 284  806  620  384  199 
  Total noninterest income 4,115  4,925  4,914  4,637  4,452 
           
Noninterest expenses:          
  Salaries and employee benefits 11,743  11,725  11,711  11,451  10,183 
  Net occupancy expense 4,399  4,094  4,006  4,167  4,800 
  Equipment expense 1,768  1,689  1,709  1,902  1,741 
  Professional services 1,449  1,507  1,568  1,650  1,733 
  Outsourced services 1,925  1,875  1,875  1,925  1,875 
  Advertising expense 464  494  778  785  876 
  FDIC and other insurance 259  282  598  648  522 
  Other real estate (income) expense, net (385) 33  210  (24) 37 
  Other 2,269  2,371  2,447  2,363  3,152 
  Total noninterest expenses 23,891  24,070  24,902  24,867  24,919 
           
Income before taxes 18,265  19,498  19,544  19,202  19,772 
Income taxes 4,358  4,790  4,877  4,644  3,739 
           
Net income$13,907  14,708  14,667  14,558  16,033 
           
Net income per common share:          
  - Basic$0.143  0.152  0.152  0.150  0.166 
           
  - Diluted 0.143  0.152  0.151  0.150  0.166 
           
Average basic shares (in thousands) 96,919  96,907  96,822  96,744  96,555 
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 97,015  96,977  96,891  96,822  96,689 
           
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income$38,243  38,644  39,192  39,733  40,740 
           
           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued     
      
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)     
(Unaudited)     
  Year ended      
  12/31/19 12/31/18      
Interest and dividend income:          
  Interest and fees on loans$166,610  158,304       
  Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:         
  U. S. government sponsored enterprises 3,209  3,112       
  State and political subdivisions 8  22       
  Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
  obligations - residential 8,219  6,593       
  Corporate bonds 1,096  687       
  Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
  participation securities 1,121  1,339       
  Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
  obligations - commercial -  37       
  Other securities 22  18       
  Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 13,675  11,808       
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:          
  Mortgage-backed securities-residential 797  962       
  Total interest on held to maturity securities 797  962       
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 568  564       
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 10,478  9,276       
  Total interest income 192,128  180,914       
           
Interest expense:          
  Interest on deposits:          
  Interest-bearing checking 288  442       
  Savings 1,338  1,657       
  Money market deposit accounts 4,297  2,053       
  Time deposits 28,930  14,806       
  Interest on short-term borrowings 1,468  1,270       
  Total interest expense 36,321  20,228       
           
  Net interest income 155,807  160,686       
           
  Less: Provision for loan losses 159  1,400       
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses 155,648  159,286       
           
Noninterest income:          
Trustco Financial Services income 6,387  6,283       
  Fees for services to customers 10,110  10,912       
  Other 2,094  886       
  Total noninterest income 18,591  18,081       
           
Noninterest expenses:          
  Salaries and employee benefits 46,630  42,107       
  Net occupancy expense 16,666  17,213       
  Equipment expense 7,068  7,068       
  Professional services 6,174  6,555       
  Outsourced services 7,600  7,500       
  Advertising expense 2,521  3,020       
  FDIC and other insurance 1,787  2,741       
  Other real estate (income) expense, net (166) 1,231       
  Other 9,450  10,278       
  Total noninterest expenses 97,730  97,713       
           
Income before taxes 76,509  79,654       
Income taxes 18,669  18,209       
           
Net income$57,840  61,445       
           
Net income per common share:          
  - Basic$0.597  0.637       
           
  - Diluted 0.597  0.636       
           
Average basic shares (in thousands) 96,849  96,505       
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 96,927  96,646       
           
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income$155,812  160,698       
           
           
           
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  12/31/19 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18
ASSETS:          
           
Cash and due from banks$48,198  49,526  42,471  43,064  49,260 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 408,648  401,151  517,684  576,123  454,449 
  Total cash and cash equivalents 456,846  450,677  560,155  619,187  503,709 
           
Securities available for sale:          
  U. S. government sponsored enterprises 104,512  164,490  184,448  148,292  152,160 
  States and political subdivisions 162  169  170  172  173 
  Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
  obligations - residential 389,517  406,166  354,679  312,946  262,032 
  Small Business Administration - guaranteed          
  participation securities 48,511  50,970  53,091  54,113  56,475 
  Corporate bonds 30,436  40,281  40,467  30,258  29,938 
  Other securities 685  683  685  685  685 
  Total securities available for sale 573,823  662,759  633,540  546,466  501,463 
           
Held to maturity securities:          
  Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage          
  obligations-residential 18,618  19,705  20,667  21,609  22,501 
  Total held to maturity securities 18,618  19,705  20,667  21,609  22,501 
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,183  9,183  9,183  8,953  8,953 
           
Loans:          
  Commercial 199,499  192,443  190,507  190,347  196,146 
  Residential mortgage loans 3,583,774  3,508,647  3,428,829  3,376,193  3,376,708 
  Home equity line of credit 267,922  273,526  277,559  282,034  289,540 
  Installment loans 11,001  10,703  9,514  12,579  11,702 
Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,062,196  3,985,319  3,906,409  3,861,153  3,874,096 
           
Less: Allowance for loan losses 44,317  44,329  44,365  44,671  44,766 
  Net loans 4,017,879  3,940,990  3,862,044  3,816,482  3,829,330 
           
Bank premises and equipment, net 34,622  34,168  34,058  34,428  34,694 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 51,475  49,618  51,097  51,559  - 
Other assets 58,876  55,369  56,926  57,637  58,263 
           
  Total assets$5,221,322  5,222,469  5,227,670  5,156,321  4,958,913 
           
LIABILITIES:          
Deposits:          
  Demand$463,858  453,439  432,780  408,417  405,069 
  Interest-bearing checking 875,672  869,101  888,433  895,099  904,678 
  Savings accounts 1,113,146  1,110,947  1,132,308  1,150,329  1,182,683 
  Money market deposit accounts 599,163  570,457  562,318  538,043  507,311 
  Time deposits 1,398,177  1,457,223  1,446,428  1,421,181  1,274,506 
  Total deposits 4,450,016  4,461,167  4,462,267  4,413,069  4,274,247 
           
Short-term borrowings 148,666  151,095  166,746  159,778  161,893 
Operating lease liabilities 56,553  54,731  56,237  56,723  - 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 27,830  29,313  26,790  25,033  32,902 
           
  Total liabilities 4,683,065  4,696,306  4,712,040  4,654,603  4,469,042 
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:          
Capital stock 100,205  100,200  100,180  100,180  100,175 
Surplus 176,427  176,395  176,396  176,510  176,710 
Undivided profits 288,067  280,542  272,433  264,364  256,397 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 4,461  (71) (1,774) (7,011) (10,309)
Treasury stock at cost (30,903) (30,903) (31,605) (32,325) (33,102)
           
  Total shareholders' equity 538,257  526,163  515,630  501,718  489,871 
           
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,221,322  5,222,469  5,227,670  5,156,321  4,958,913 
           
Outstanding shares (in thousands) 96,922  96,917  96,822  96,746  96,659 
           



NONPERFORMING ASSETS 
        
(dollars in thousands) 
(Unaudited) 
  12/31/199/30/196/30/193/31/1912/31/18 
Nonperforming Assets       
        
  New York and other states*       
  Loans in nonaccrual status:       
  Commercial$816 888 905 701 645  
  Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 18,407 18,275 19,633 22,343 22,373  
  Installment 3 13 1 26 4  
  Total non-accrual loans 19,226 19,176 20,539 23,070 23,022  
  Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 29 30 31 33 34  
  Total nonperforming loans 19,255 19,206 20,570 23,103 23,056  
  Other real estate owned 1,579 2,409 2,625 1,262 1,675  
  Total nonperforming assets$20,834 21,615 23,195 24,365 24,731  
        
  Florida       
  Loans in nonaccrual status:       
  Commercial$- - - - -  
  Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 1,614 1,809 1,564 1,644 1,915  
  Installment - - - - 15  
  Total non-accrual loans 1,614 1,809 1,564 1,644 1,930  
  Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - -  
  Total nonperforming loans 1,614 1,809 1,564 1,644 1,930  
  Other real estate owned - - - - -  
  Total nonperforming assets$1,614 1,809 1,564 1,644 1,930  
        
  Total       
  Loans in nonaccrual status:       
  Commercial$816 888 905 701 645  
  Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 20,021 20,084 21,197 23,987 24,288  
  Installment 3 13 1 26 19  
  Total non-accrual loans 20,840 20,985 22,103 24,714 24,952  
  Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 29 30 31 33 34  
  Total nonperforming loans 20,869 21,015 22,134 24,747 24,986  
  Other real estate owned 1,579 2,409 2,625 1,262 1,675  
  Total nonperforming assets$22,448 23,424 24,759 26,009 26,661  
        
        
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs       
        
  New York and other states*       
  Commercial$(1)(28)(1)4 99  
  Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 146 39 (54)318 323  
  Installment 67 9 45 23 35  
  Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)$212 20 (10)345 457  
        
  Florida       
  Commercial$- - - - -  
  Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (1)- (25)19 (3) 
  Installment 1 16 - 31 16  
  Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)$- 16 (25)50 13  
        
  Total       
  Commercial$(1)(28)(1)4 99  
  Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 145 39 (79)337 320  
  Installment 68 25 45 54 51  
  Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)$212 36 (35)395 470  
        
        
Asset Quality Ratios       
        
Total nonperforming loans (1)$20,869 21,015 22,134 24,747 24,986  
Total nonperforming assets (1) 22,448 23,424 24,759 26,009 26,661  
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) (2) 212 36 (35)395 470  
        
Allowance for loan losses (1) 44,317 44,329 44,365 44,671 44,766  
        
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.51%0.53%0.57%0.64%0.64% 
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.43%0.45%0.47%0.50%0.54% 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.09%1.11%1.14%1.16%1.16% 
Coverage ratio (1) 212.4%210.9%200.4%180.5%179.2% 
Annualized net chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.02%0.00%0.00%0.04%0.05% 
Allowance for loan losses to annualized net chargeoffs (2) 52.3x307.8xN/A28.3x23.8x 
  
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts. 
(1) At period-end 
(2) For the period ended 
        



DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Three months ended  Three months ended 
  December 31, 2019  December 31, 2018 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
  U. S. government sponsored enterprises$127,284  609 1.91%$154,867  788 2.03%
  Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
  obligations - residential 396,335  2,334 2.36  276,747  1,554 2.25 
  State and political subdivisions 165  4 9.70  172  3 7.82 
  Corporate bonds 37,795  295 3.12  30,068  202 2.68 
  Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
  participation securities 49,787  253 2.03  59,363  329 2.21 
  Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
  obligations - commercial -  - -  -  - - 
  Other 685  6 3.50  684  5 2.92 
             
  Total securities available for sale 612,051  3,501 2.29  521,901  2,881 2.21 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 395,311  1,635 1.65  416,765  2,367 2.25 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
  Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
  obligations - residential 19,185  184 3.84  22,947  226 3.93 
             
  Total held to maturity securities 19,185  184 3.84  22,947  226 3.93 
             
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,183  203 8.84  8,953  207 9.25 
             
Commercial loans 192,427  2,517 5.23  191,899  2,577 5.37 
Residential mortgage loans 3,547,219  36,179 4.08  3,359,540  34,808 4.14 
Home equity lines of credit 270,766  3,110 4.59  291,411  3,544 4.82 
Installment loans 10,682  196 7.34  10,486  255 9.65 
             
Loans, net of unearned income 4,021,094  42,002 4.18  3,853,336  41,184 4.27 
             
  Total interest earning assets 5,056,824  47,525 3.76  4,823,902  46,865 3.88 
             
Allowance for loan losses (44,320)     (44,887)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 188,605      120,646     
             
             
Total assets$5,201,109     $4,899,661     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
  Interest bearing checking accounts$864,774  21 0.01%$892,241  111 0.05%
  Money market accounts 583,048  1,175 0.81  499,771  618 0.49 
  Savings 1,111,259  271 0.10  1,200,864  401 0.13 
  Time deposits 1,422,049  7,468 2.10  1,227,034  4,643 1.50 
             
  Total interest bearing deposits 3,981,130  8,935 0.90  3,819,910  5,773 0.60 
Short-term borrowings 154,898  347 0.90  171,247  352 0.82 
             
  Total interest bearing liabilities 4,136,028  9,282 0.90  3,991,157  6,125 0.61 
             
Demand deposits 454,585      396,959     
Other liabilities 80,386      28,748     
Shareholders' equity 530,110      482,797     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,201,109     $4,899,661     
             
Net interest income, tax equivalent   38,243      40,740   
             
Net interest spread    2.86%    3.27%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets)    3.02%    3.38%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment   (2)     (1)  
             
             
Net interest income   38,241      40,739   
             
             
             
             
             
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
             
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Year ended  Year ended 
  December 31, 2019  December 31, 2018 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
  U. S. government sponsored enterprises$156,292  3,209 2.05%$155,381  3,112 2.00%
  Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
  obligations - residential 345,718  8,219 2.38  294,732  6,593 2.24 
  State and political subdivisions 167  13 7.78  414  34 8.11 
  Corporate bonds 34,637  1,096 3.16  30,310  687 2.27 
  Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
  participation securities 53,269  1,121 2.10  63,430  1,339 2.11 
  Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
  obligations - commercial -  - -  2,769  37 1.33 
  Other 685  22 3.21  685  18 3.50 
             
  Total securities available for sale 590,768  13,680 2.32  547,721  11,820 2.88 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 477,181  10,478 2.20  495,066  9,276 1.87 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
  Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
  obligations - residential 20,643  797 3.86  24,801  962 3.88 
             
  Total held to maturity securities 20,643  797 3.86  24,801  962 3.88 
             
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 9,123  568 6.23  8,907  564 8.44 
             
Commercial loans 191,636  10,243 5.35  188,362  9,913 5.26 
Residential mortgage loans 3,445,940  141,964 4.12  3,250,800  133,930 4.12 
Home equity lines of credit 277,905  13,551 4.88  297,678  13,562 4.56 
Installment loans 10,718  852 7.95  9,242  899 9.73 
             
Loans, net of unearned income 3,926,199  166,610 4.24  3,746,082  158,304 4.23 
             
  Total interest earning assets 5,023,914  192,133 3.82  4,822,577  180,926 3.75 
             
Allowance for loan losses (44,639)     (44,651)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 182,545      122,524     
             
             
Total assets$5,161,820     $4,900,450     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
  Interest bearing checking accounts$874,700  288 0.03%$897,378  442 0.05%
  Money market accounts 555,547  4,297 0.77  521,233  2,053 0.39 
  Savings 1,134,050  1,338 0.12  1,241,619  1,657 0.13 
  Time deposits 1,417,487  28,930 2.04  1,149,980  14,806 1.29 
             
  Total interest bearing deposits 3,981,784  34,853 0.88  3,810,210  18,958 0.50 
Short-term borrowings 159,220  1,468 0.92  194,810  1,270 0.65 
             
  Total interest bearing liabilities 4,141,004  36,321 0.88  4,005,020  20,228 0.51 
             
Demand deposits 427,276      396,367     
Other liabilities 80,051      28,249     
Shareholders' equity 513,489      470,814     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,161,820     $4,900,450     
             
Net interest income, tax equivalent   155,812      160,698   
             
Net interest spread    2.94%    3.25%
             
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets)    3.10%    3.33%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment   (5)     (12)  
             
             
Net interest income   155,807      160,686   
             

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. 

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income.  We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of nonperforming loans and securities and other non-routine items from this calculation.  We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. 

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures.  However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION 
  
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
(Unaudited) 
          
Tangible Book Value Per Share 12/31/199/30/1912/31/18     
          
Equity (GAAP)$538,257 526,163 489,871      
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553      
  Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 537,704 525,610 489,318      
          
Shares outstanding 96,922 96,917 96,659      
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) 5.55 5.42 5.06      
Book value per share (GAAP) 5.55 5.43 5.07      
          
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets         
          
Total Assets (GAAP)$5,221,322 5,222,469 4,958,913      
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553      
  Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 5,220,769 5,221,916 4,958,360      
          
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 10.30%10.07%9.87%     
Equity to Assets (GAAP) 10.31%10.07%9.88%     
          
  Three months ended  Year ended 
Efficiency Ratio 12/31/199/30/1912/31/18  12/31/1912/31/18 
          
Net interest income (GAAP)$38,241 38,643 40,739  $155,807 160,686  
Taxable equivalent adjustment 2 1 1   5 12  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) 38,243 38,644 40,740   155,812 160,698  
Non-interest income (GAAP) 4,115 4,925 4,452   18,591 18,081  
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 42,358 43,569 45,192   174,403 178,779  
          
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) 23,891 24,070 24,919   97,730 97,713  
Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net (385)33 37   (166)1,231  
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 24,276 24,037 24,882   97,896 96,482  
          
Efficiency Ratio 57.31%55.17%55.06%  56.13%53.97% 

 


