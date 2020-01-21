KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 130 teams from Genesis HealthCare joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s® in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease. Participants for the National Team raised more than $165,000 to fund Alzheimer's Association care, support and research programs. Genesis HealthCare has raised over $1 million for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s over the last 5 years.



“I was inspired by Genesis HealthCare participants joining in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” said Chief Executive Officer George V. Hager, Jr. “With the funds raised, the Alzheimer’s Association will be able to provide much needed education, support services and care to families affected by this devastating disease, as well as fund critically-needed Alzheimer’s research.”

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The dedication of Genesis HealthCare will help the Alzheimer’s Association continue to move forward with its vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

As one of the largest skilled nursing providers in the country, Genesis HealthCare cares for approximately 30,000 seniors with Alzheimer’s or dementia each year. The Company operates more than 60 facilities with dedicated, secured Memory Support units specializing in the care of residents with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Genesis HealthCare is dedicated to improving the lives we touch through the delivery of high-quality healthcare and everyday compassion.



About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care providers with nearly 400 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 26 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,400 healthcare providers in 44 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com .

Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s®. Visit alz.org ® or call 800.272.3900.

Lori Mayer, 610-283-4995