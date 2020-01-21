BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFBS), today announced earnings and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.



Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Diluted EPS was $0.76 for the quarter, a 13% increase over the fourth quarter of 2018

Net interest margin improved to 3.47% in the fourth quarter from 3.36% in the third quarter

Diluted EPS was $2.76 for 2019, a 9% increase over 2018



Loan growth of 14% annualized for the fourth quarter

Loans increased 11% year-over-year

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased 12% and total deposits increased 9% year-over-year

Cash dividend increasing to 17 ½ cents per quarter, a 17% increase

FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED) (in Thousands except share and per share amounts) Period Ending

December 31,

2019 Period Ending

September 30,

2019 % Change

From Period

Ending

September 30,

2019 to Period

Ending

December 31,

2019 Period Ending

December 31,

2018 % Change

From Period

Ending

December 31,

2018 to Period

Ending

December 31,

2019 QUARTERLY OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 41,037 $ 37,563 9 % $ 36,237 13 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 41,005 $ 37,563 9 % $ 36,205 13 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.76 $ 0.69 10 % $ 0.67 13 % Return on Average Assets 1.80 % 1.67 % 1.85 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 19.75 % 18.69 % 21.13 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,149,554 54,096,368 54,109,450 YEAR-TO-DATE OPERATING RESULTS Net Income $ 149,243 $ 136,940 9 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 149,180 $ 136,877 9 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.76 $ 2.53 9 % Return on Average Assets 1.73 % 1.88 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 19.15 % 20.95 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 54,103,074 54,169,879 Net income - adjusted for FDIC assessment credit* $ 147,995 $ 136,940 8 % Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - adjusted for FDIC assessment credit* $ 147,932 $ 136,877 8 % Diluted Earnings Per Share - adjusted for FDIC assessment credit* $ 2.74 $ 2.53 8 % Return on Average Assets - adjusted for FDIC assessment credit* 1.71 % 1.88 % Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity - adjusted for FDIC assessment credit* 18.99 % 20.95 % BALANCE SHEET Total Assets $ 8,947,653 $ 9,005,112 (1 ) % $ 8,007,382 12 % Loans 7,261,451 7,022,069 3 % 6,533,499 11 % Non-interest-bearing Demand Deposits 1,749,879 1,678,672 4 % 1,557,341 12 % Total Deposits 7,530,433 7,724,158 (3 ) % 6,915,708 9 % Stockholders' Equity 842,682 810,537 4 % 715,203 18 % * The adjustment for the FDIC assessment credit included in the comparative periods presented in this press release are more fully described in "Detailed Financials" and in "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

DETAILED FINANCIALS

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. reported net income and net income available to common stockholders of $41.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to net income and net income available to common stockholders of $36.2 million for the same quarter in 2018. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.77 and $0.76, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $0.68 and $0.67, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.80% and annualized return on average common stockholders’ equity was 19.75% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 1.85% and 21.13%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Net interest income was $75.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $73.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 and $68.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. The net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 3.47% compared to 3.36% in the third quarter of 2019 and 3.63% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Linked quarter decreases in average rates paid on deposits in excess of decreases in loan yields drove a favorable rate change and increases in average balances in loans, non-interest-bearing demand deposits and equity drove favorable volume change.

Average loans for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $7.10 billion, an increase of $140.9 million, or 8% annualized, over average loans of $6.96 billion for the third quarter of 2019, and an increase of $669.3 million, or 10%, over average loans of $6.43 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Average total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $7.68 billion, an increase of $102.9 million, or 5% annualized, over average total deposits of $7.58 billion for the third quarter of 2019, and an increase of $947.6 million, or 14%, over average total deposits of $6.74 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.50% for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of two basis points compared to 0.52% for the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of nine basis points compared to 0.41% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.36%, a 13 basis point decrease compared to 0.49% for the third quarter of 2019 and an increase of six basis points compared to 0.30% for the fourth quarter of 2018. We recorded a $5.9 million provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan loss as a percentage of total loans was 1.05% at December 31, 2019, a decrease of five basis points compared to 1.10% at September 30, 2019 and unchanged compared to 1.05% as of December 31, 2018. In management’s opinion, the allowance is adequate and was determined by consistent application of ServisFirst Bank’s methodology for calculating its allowance for loan losses.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $2.1 million, or 42%, to $7.1 million from $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Deposit service charges increased $92,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Mortgage banking revenue almost doubled to $1.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2019. Mortgage loan sales increased approximately 111% during the fourth quarter of 2019 when compared to the same quarter in 2018. Credit card revenue increased $370,000, or 25%, to $1.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. The number of credit card accounts increased approximately 36% and the aggregate amount of sales on all credit card accounts increased 20% during the fourth quarter of 2019. Cash surrender value of life insurance increased $638,000, or 82%, to $1.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $780,000 during the fourth quarter of 2018. We purchased $75.0 million of additional life insurance contracts during the third quarter of 2019. Other income for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $256,000, or 81%, to $572,000 from $316,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Gain or loss on the sale of other real estate owned, included in other income, was a gain of $116,000 during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a loss $18,000 during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $2.9 million, or 13%, to $25.6 million from $22.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and increased $458,000, or 2%, on a linked quarter basis. During the third quarter of 2019 we recognized a credit in the amount of $1.7 million to our FDIC and other regulatory assessments expense as a result of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (“FDIC”) Small Bank Assessment Credit. This credit is discussed further below in “GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Salary and benefit expense for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $1.3 million, or 10%, to $13.7 million from $12.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and decreased $1.8 million, or 12%, on a linked quarter basis. We adjusted accrued incentives downward by $1.0 million in December based on actual year-end production in 2019. The number of FTE employees increased from 468 at December 31, 2018 to 500 at December 31, 2019, or 7%, and decreased by six from the end of the third quarter of 2019. Equipment and occupancy expense increased $176,000, or 8%, to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, from $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and decreased $48,000 on a linked-quarter basis. Professional services expense increased $99,000, or 9%, to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, from $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and increased $276,000, or 31%, from $887,000 on a linked-quarter basis. FDIC and other regulatory assessments increased $269,000 to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, from $902,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018. As mentioned above, we recognized an assessment credit during the third quarter of 2019. Expenses associated with other real estate owned increased $78,000 to $103,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, from $25,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Property taxes on a recently foreclosed property were attributable to the increase during the fourth quarter of 2019. Other operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 increased $1.0 million, or 16%, to $7.2 million from $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, and increased $557,000, or 8%, on a linked-quarter basis. Increases in data processing expense, Federal Reserve Bank service charges, telecommunication expense and insurance expense contributed to this increase in other operating expenses for the year-over-year comparison. The efficiency ratio was 30.93% during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 30.73% during the fourth quarter of 2018 and compared to 31.76% during the third quarter of 2019.

Income tax expense increased $1.9 million, or 23%, to $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Our effective tax rate was 20.05% for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 18.86% for the fourth quarter of 2018. We recognized a reduction in provision for income taxes resulting from excess tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of stock options and restricted stock during the fourth quarters of 2019 and 2018 of $297,000 and $1.5 million, respectively.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During the third quarter of 2019, we recorded a $1.7 million credit to our FDIC and other regulatory assessments expense as a result of the FDIC’s Small Bank Assessment Credit. Financial measures included in this press release that are presented adjusted for this credit are net income, net income available to common stockholders, diluted earnings per share, return on average assets and return on average common stockholders’ equity. Each of these five financial measures excludes the impact of this item, net of tax, attributable to the FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit and are all considered non-GAAP financial measures. This press release also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common stockholders’ equity, total tangible assets, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to total tangible assets, each of which excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles associated with our acquisition of Metro Bancshares, Inc. in January 2015. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, we acknowledge that these non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, you should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies, including those in our industry, use. The following reconciliation tables provide a more detailed analysis of the non-GAAP financial measures as of and for the comparative periods presented in this press release. Dollars are in thousands, except share and per share data.

Year Ended

December 31,

2019 Net income - GAAP $ 149,243 Adjustments: FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit 1,669 Tax on adjustment 421 Adjusted net income - non-GAAP $ 147,995 Net income available to common stockholders - GAAP $ 149,180 Adjustments: FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit 1,669 Tax on adjustment 421 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - non-GAAP $ 147,932 Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 2.76 Adjustments: FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit (0.03 ) Tax on adjustment 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP $ 2.74 Return on average assets - GAAP 1.73 % Net income - GAAP $ 149,243 Adjustments: FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit 1,669 Tax on adjustment 421 Adjusted net income - non-GAAP $ 147,995 Average assets - GAAP $ 8,638,604 Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP 1.71 % Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 19.15 % Net income - GAAP $ 149,243 Adjustments: FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit 1,669 Tax on adjustment 421 Adjusted net income - non-GAAP $ 147,995 Average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 779,071 Adjusted return on average common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP 18.99 % At December

31, 2019 At September

30, 2019 At June 30,

2019 At March 31,

2019 At December

31, 2018

Book value per share - GAAP $ 15.71 $ 15.13 $ 14.55 $ 13.94 $ 13.40 Total common stockholders' equity - GAAP 842,682 810,537 778,957 745,586 715,203 Adjustments: Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset 14,179 14,246 14,314 14,381 14,449 Tangible common stockholders' equity - non-GAAP $ 828,503 $ 796,291 $ 764,643 $ 731,205 $ 700,754 Tangible book value per share - non-GAAP $ 15.45 $ 14.86 $ 14.29 $ 13.67 $ 13.13 Stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP 9.42 % 9.00 % 8.91 % 8.97 % 8.93 % Total assets - GAAP $ 8,947,653 $ 9,005,112 $ 8,740,237 $ 8,310,836 $ 8,007,382 Adjustments: Adjusted for goodwill and core deposit intangible asset 14,179 14,246 14,314 14,381 14,449 Total tangible assets - non-GAAP $ 8,933,474 $ 8,990,866 $ 8,725,923 $ 8,296,455 $ 7,992,933 Tangible common equity to total tangible assets - non-GAAP 9.27 % 8.86 % 8.76 % 8.81 % 8.77 %

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Mobile and Dothan, Alabama, Pensacola, Sarasota and Tampa Bay, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, Charleston, South Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com .

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements concerning future operations, results or performance, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," “plan,” “intend,” “will,” “would,” “might” and similar expressions often signify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. cautions that such forward-looking statements, wherever they occur in this press release or in other statements attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., are necessarily estimates reflecting the judgment of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.’s senior management and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various factors that could affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements, including: general economic conditions, especially in the credit markets and in the Southeast; the performance of the capital markets; changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; changes in accounting and tax principles, policies or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulatory requirements; changes in our loan portfolio and the deposit base; possible changes in laws and regulations and governmental monetary and fiscal policies, including, but not limited to, economic stimulus initiatives; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases and similar contingencies; possible changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans and the value of collateral; the effect of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and tornados, in our geographic markets; and increased competition from both banks and non-bank financial institutions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other SEC filings. If one or more of the factors affecting our forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained herein. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that are made from time to time.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) (In thousands except share and per share data) 4th Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2019 2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 4th Quarter 2018 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Interest income $ 98,187 $ 101,130 $ 97,787 $ 93,699 $ 90,164 Interest expense 22,410 28,125 27,702 24,921 21,306 Net interest income 75,777 73,005 70,085 68,778 68,858 Provision for loan losses 5,884 6,985 4,884 4,885 6,518 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 69,893 66,020 65,201 63,893 62,340 Non-interest income 7,052 6,210 5,778 4,942 5,019 Non-interest expense 25,619 25,161 26,022 25,326 22,701 Income before income tax 51,326 47,069 44,957 43,509 44,658 Provision for income tax 10,289 9,506 9,324 8,499 8,421 Net income 41,037 37,563 35,633 35,010 36,237 Preferred stock dividends 32 - 31 - 32 Net income available to common stockholders $ 41,005 $ 37,563 $ 35,602 $ 35,010 $ 36,205 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.77 $ 0.70 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 0.68 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.69 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 0.67 Average diluted shares outstanding 54,149,554 54,096,368 54,089,107 54,076,538 54,109,450 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 8,947,653 $ 9,005,112 $ 8,740,237 $ 8,310,836 $ 8,007,382 Loans 7,261,451 7,022,069 6,967,886 6,659,908 6,533,499 Debt securities 759,649 688,271 658,221 631,946 590,184 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 1,749,879 1,678,672 1,576,959 1,572,703 1,557,341 Total deposits 7,530,433 7,724,158 7,404,794 7,083,666 6,915,708 Borrowings 64,703 64,693 64,684 64,675 64,666 Stockholders' equity $ 842,682 $ 810,537 $ 778,957 $ 745,586 $ 715,203 Shares outstanding 53,623,740 53,579,013 53,526,882 53,495,208 53,375,195 Book value per share $ 15.71 $ 15.13 $ 14.55 $ 13.94 $ 13.40 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 15.45 $ 14.86 $ 14.29 $ 13.67 $ 13.13 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (Annualized) Net interest margin 3.47 % 3.36 % 3.44 % 3.56 % 3.63 % Return on average assets 1.80 % 1.67 % 1.69 % 1.75 % 1.85 % Return on average common stockholders' equity 19.75 % 18.69 % 18.72 % 19.42 % 21.13 % Efficiency ratio 30.93 % 31.76 % 34.30 % 34.35 % 30.73 % Non-interest expense to average earning assets 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.28 % 1.31 % 1.20 % CAPITAL RATIOS (2) Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.50 % 10.39 % 10.18 % 10.30 % 10.12 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.50 % 10.39 % 10.19 % 10.30 % 10.13 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.31 % 12.27 % 12.02 % 12.21 % 12.05 % Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.13 % 8.88 % 9.00 % 9.03 % 9.07 % Tangible common equity to total tangible assets (1) 9.27 % 8.86 % 8.76 % 8.81 % 8.77 % (1) See "GAAP Reconciliation and Management Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a discussion of these Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Regulatory capital ratios for most recent period are preliminary.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 78,618 $ 97,516 (19 ) % Interest-bearing balances due from depository institutions 451,509 360,534 25 % Federal funds sold 100,473 223,845 (55 ) % Cash and cash equivalents 630,600 681,895 (8 ) % Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 759,399 590,184 29 % Held to maturity debt securities (fair value of $250 at December 31, 2019) 250 - NM Mortgage loans held for sale 6,312 120 5,160 % Loans 7,261,451 6,533,499 11 % Less allowance for loan losses (76,584 ) (68,600 ) 12 % Loans, net 7,184,867 6,464,899 11 % Premises and equipment, net 56,496 57,822 (2 ) % Goodwill and other identifiable intangible assets 14,179 14,449 (2 ) % Other assets 295,552 198,013 49 % Total assets $ 8,947,653 $ 8,007,382 12 % LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 1,749,879 $ 1,557,341 12 % Interest-bearing 5,780,554 5,358,367 8 % Total deposits 7,530,433 6,915,708 9 % Federal funds purchased 470,749 288,725 63 % Other borrowings 64,703 64,666 - % Other liabilities 39,086 23,080 69 % Total liabilities 8,104,971 7,292,179 11 % Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share; 1,000,000 authorized and undesignated at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 53,623,740 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, and 53,375,195 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 54 53 2 % Additional paid-in capital 219,766 218,521 1 % Retained earnings 616,611 500,868 23 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,749 (4,741 ) NM Total stockholders' equity attributable to ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. 842,180 714,701 18 % Noncontrolling interest 502 502 - % Total stockholders' equity 842,682 715,203 18 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,947,653 $ 8,007,382 12 %





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 89,407 $ 83,085 $ 354,308 $ 305,370 Taxable securities 4,702 3,506 17,008 12,654 Nontaxable securities 274 544 1,429 2,406 Federal funds sold 1,053 966 6,038 3,103 Other interest and dividends 2,751 2,063 12,020 3,094 Total interest income 98,187 90,164 390,803 326,627 Interest expense: Deposits 19,786 18,957 90,958 55,502 Borrowed funds 2,624 2,349 12,200 8,446 Total interest expense 22,410 21,306 103,158 63,948 Net interest income 75,777 68,858 287,645 262,679 Provision for loan losses 5,884 6,518 22,638 21,402 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 69,893 62,340 265,007 241,277 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,806 1,714 7,029 6,547 Mortgage banking 1,366 688 4,361 2,784 Credit card income 1,891 1,521 7,076 5,550 Securities (losses) gains (1 ) - 27 190 Increase in cash surrender value life insurance 1,418 780 3,745 3,130 Other operating income 572 316 1,744 1,239 Total non-interest income 7,052 5,019 23,982 19,440 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,680 12,385 57,783 51,849 Equipment and occupancy expense 2,339 2,163 9,272 8,423 Professional services 1,163 1,064 4,235 3,646 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 1,171 902 2,975 3,869 Other real estate owned expense 103 25 415 790 Other operating expense 7,163 6,162 27,448 23,298 Total non-interest expense 25,619 22,701 102,128 91,875 Income before income tax 51,326 44,658 186,861 168,842 Provision for income tax 10,289 8,421 37,618 31,902 Net income 41,037 36,237 149,243 136,940 Dividends on preferred stock 32 32 63 63 Net income available to common stockholders $ 41,005 $ 36,205 $ 149,180 $ 136,877 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.77 $ 0.68 $ 2.79 $ 2.57 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.67 $ 2.76 $ 2.53





LOANS BY TYPE (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) 4th Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2019 2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 4th Quarter 2018 Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 2,696,210 $ 2,653,934 $ 2,633,529 $ 2,522,136 $ 2,513,225 Real estate - construction 521,392 550,871 603,779 556,219 533,192 Real estate - mortgage: Owner-occupied commercial 1,587,478 1,526,911 1,538,279 1,500,595 1,463,887 1-4 family mortgage 644,188 632,346 630,963 629,285 621,634 Other mortgage 1,747,394 1,592,072 1,496,512 1,394,611 1,337,068 Subtotal: Real estate - mortgage 3,979,060 3,751,329 3,665,754 3,524,491 3,422,589 Consumer 64,789 65,935 64,824 57,062 64,493 Total loans $ 7,261,451 $ 7,022,069 $ 6,967,886 $ 6,659,908 $ 6,533,499





SUMMARY OF LOAN LOSS EXPERIENCE (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) 4th Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2019 2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 4th Quarter 2018 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 77,192 $ 71,386 $ 70,207 $ 68,600 $ 66,879 Loans charged off: Commercial financial and agricultural 4,742 3,626 3,610 3,037 4,685 Real estate - mortgage 1,689 4,974 169 50 173 Consumer 139 172 63 218 72 Total charge offs 6,570 8,772 3,842 3,305 4,930 Recoveries: Commercial financial and agricultural 51 126 117 12 120 Real estate - construction 1 1 - 1 4 Real estate - mortgage 2 - 4 7 1 Consumer 24 60 16 7 8 Total recoveries 78 187 137 27 133 Net charge-offs 6,492 8,585 3,705 3,278 4,797 Allocation from Loan Guarantee Program - 7,406 - - - Provision for loan losses 5,884 6,985 4,884 4,885 6,518 Ending balance $ 76,584 $ 77,192 $ 71,386 $ 70,207 $ 68,600 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.05 % 1.10 % 1.02 % 1.05 % 1.05 % Allowance for loan losses to total average loans 1.08 % 1.11 % 1.05 % 1.06 % 1.07 % Net charge-offs to total average loans 0.36 % 0.49 % 0.22 % 0.20 % 0.30 % Provision for loan losses to total average loans 0.33 % 0.40 % 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.40 % Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 30,091 $ 35,732 $ 21,840 $ 22,154 $ 21,926 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 6,021 5,317 10,299 5,021 5,844 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 8,178 5,337 5,649 5,480 5,169 Total $ 44,290 $ 46,386 $ 37,788 $ 32,655 $ 32,939 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.50 % 0.58 % 0.46 % 0.41 % 0.43 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.50 % 0.52 % 0.43 % 0.39 % 0.41 % Nonperforming assets to earning assets 0.50 % 0.53 % 0.44 % 0.40 % 0.43 % Reserve for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 254.51 % 216.03 % 326.86 % 316.90 % 312.87 % Restructured accruing loans $ 375 $ 3,468 $ 2,742 $ 2,742 $ 3,043 Restructured accruing loans to total loans 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.04 % TROUBLED DEBT RESTRUCTURINGS (TDRs) (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) 4th Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2019 2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 4th Quarter 2018 Beginning balance: $ 11,248 $ 11,284 $ 12,289 $ 14,555 $ 16,584 Net (paydowns) / advances (3,481 ) 714 (12 ) (766 ) (11 ) Charge-offs (1,333 ) (750 ) (993 ) (1,500 ) (2,018 ) Transfer to OREO (3,354 ) - - - - $ 3,080 $ 11,248 $ 11,284 $ 12,289 $ 14,555





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (In thousands except per share data) 4th Quarter

2019 3rd Quarter

2019 2nd Quarter

2019 1st Quarter

2019 4th Quarter

2018 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 89,407 $ 90,767 $ 88,610 $ 85,524 $ 83,085 Taxable securities 4,702 4,367 4,193 3,746 3,506 Nontaxable securities 274 316 393 446 544 Federal funds sold 1,053 1,768 1,998 1,219 966 Other interest and dividends 2,751 3,912 2,593 2,764 2,063 Total interest income 98,187 101,130 97,787 93,699 90,164 Interest expense: Deposits 19,786 24,787 24,240 22,145 18,957 Borrowed funds 2,624 3,338 3,462 2,776 2,349 Total interest expense 22,410 28,125 27,702 24,921 21,306 Net interest income 75,777 73,005 70,085 68,778 68,858 Provision for loan losses 5,884 6,985 4,884 4,885 6,518 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 69,893 66,020 65,201 63,893 62,340 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,806 1,735 1,786 1,702 1,714 Mortgage banking 1,366 1,333 1,087 575 688 Credit card income 1,891 1,868 1,741 1,576 1,521 Securities (losses) gains (1 ) 34 (6 ) - - Increase in cash surrender value life insurance 1,418 787 778 762 780 Other operating income 572 453 392 327 316 Total non-interest income 7,052 6,210 5,778 4,942 5,019 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 13,680 15,499 14,339 14,265 12,385 Equipment and occupancy expense 2,339 2,387 2,287 2,259 2,163 Professional services 1,163 887 1,191 994 1,064 FDIC and other regulatory assessments (credits) 1,171 (296 ) 1,081 1,019 902 Other real estate owned expense 103 78 212 22 25 Other operating expense 7,163 6,606 6,912 6,767 6,162 Total non-interest expense 25,619 25,161 26,022 25,326 22,701 Income before income tax 51,326 47,069 44,957 43,509 44,658 Provision for income tax 10,289 9,506 9,324 8,499 8,421 Net income 41,037 37,563 35,633 35,010 36,237 Dividends on preferred stock 32 - 31 - 32 Net income available to common stockholders $ 41,005 $ 37,563 $ 35,602 $ 35,010 $ 36,205 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.77 $ 0.70 $ 0.67 $ 0.65 $ 0.68 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.76 $ 0.69 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 0.67





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) ON A FULLY TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS (Dollars in thousands) 4th Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2019 2nd Quarter 2019 1st Quarter 2019 4th Quarter 2018 Average

Balance Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Yield /

Rate Average

Balance Yield /

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (1) Taxable $ 7,066,576 5.00 % $ 6,927,075 5.18 % $ 6,756,927 5.24 % $ 6,570,920 5.26 % $ 6,403,139 5.13 % Tax-exempt (2) 35,563 4.06 34,195 3.98 32,124 3.83 30,577 3.81 29,656 3.26 Total loans, net of unearned income 7,102,139 5.00 6,961,270 5.17 6,789,051 5.23 6,601,497 5.25 6,432,795 5.12 Mortgage loans held for sale 6,505 2.44 6,482 2.45 5,208 3.85 1,614 6.53 3,364 3.30 Debt securities: Taxable 670,732 2.81 595,405 2.93 565,491 2.97 518,955 2.89 498,138 2.82 Tax-exempt (2) 50,825 2.20 59,992 2.21 77,364 2.10 87,537 2.12 98,027 2.34 Total securities (3) 721,557 2.76 655,397 2.87 642,855 2.86 606,492 2.78 596,165 2.74 Federal funds sold 238,927 1.75 312,968 2.24 323,714 2.48 192,690 2.57 156,884 2.44 Interest-bearing balances with banks 602,755 1.81 690,973 2.25 411,481 2.53 438,099 2.56 334,065 2.45 Total interest-earning assets $ 8,671,883 4.49 % $ 8,627,090 4.65 % $ 8,172,309 4.80 % $ 7,840,392 4.85 % $ 7,524,152 4.76 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 70,381 71,418 76,988 74,430 74,272 Net premises and equipment 57,986 58,243 58,607 58,852 58,521 Allowance for loan losses, accrued interest and other assets 233,885 162,654 156,264 149,941 128,933 Total assets $ 9,034,135 $ 8,919,405 $ 8,464,168 $ 8,123,615 $ 7,784,999 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 961,258 0.69 % $ 900,754 0.84 % $ 909,847 0.88 % $ 942,686 0.86 % $ 908,416 0.74 % Savings 62,311 0.53 57,431 0.60 54,391 0.57 54,086 0.55 52,443 0.54 Money market 4,189,283 1.34 4,265,435 1.76 3,932,459 1.88 3,758,162 1.78 3,537,522 1.56 Time deposits 712,155 2.15 703,278 2.20 694,414 2.16 698,976 2.06 687,361 1.92 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,925,007 1.32 5,926,898 1.66 5,591,111 1.74 5,453,910 1.65 5,185,742 1.45 Federal funds purchased 420,066 1.74 441,526 2.30 418,486 2.57 312,989 2.59 263,125 2.36 Other borrowings 64,698 4.79 64,689 4.79 64,680 4.84 64,671 4.90 64,665 4.79 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 6,409,771 1.39 % $ 6,433,113 1.73 % $ 6,074,277 1.83 % $ 5,831,570 1.73 % $ 5,513,532 1.53 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 1,759,671 1,654,928 1,591,722 1,524,502 1,551,366 Other liabilities 41,112 34,070 35,161 36,362 40,185 Stockholders' equity 818,320 792,284 763,742 735,611 689,525 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,261 5,010 (734 ) (4,430 ) (9,609 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,034,135 $ 8,919,405 $ 8,464,168 $ 8,123,615 $ 7,784,999 Net interest spread 3.10 % 2.92 % 2.97 % 3.12 % 3.23 % Net interest margin 3.47 % 3.36 % 3.44 % 3.56 % 3.63 % (1 ) Average loans include loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued. (2 ) Interest income and yields are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21%. (3 ) Unrealized losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the yield calculation.



