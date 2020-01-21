  • Year of organic growth and successful acquisition of Baltimore-based Hamilton Bank in 2019 drives 23% growth in total assets to $2.4 billion
  • Q4 net loan growth of $51 million, or 13% annually; commercial loan growth of 20% annualized; loan closings focused in second half of December that will provide 2020 benefit
  • New Maryland team recruited in second half of year; produced Maryland loan growth of $17 million or 20% annualized in Q4, with Maryland commercial loan growth of 71% annualized
  • Significant second half recruiting efforts lead to full year 72% growth in commercial relationship managers to 31 at year end; elevated salary and benefits costs in Q4 due to hiring related expenses and above trend health insurance expenses that is expected to moderate in 2020
  • Q4 fee income of $7.0 million or 28% of revenues; wealth management revenue of $2.5 million, interchange income of $0.9 million, service fees of $1.1 million, mortgage banking of $1.3 million, loan swap referral fees of $0.6 million, and $0.7 million in other income with no security gains
  • Net interest margin increased 7 basis points to 3.37% from prior quarter; falling rate pressure offset by balance sheet mix improvement efforts
  • Deposit cost of funds fell 12 basis points from Q3 to Q4 to 1.02% due to repricing of deposits and mix improvement
  • Book value per share grew 8.4% in 2019 to $19.93, with tangible book value per share (non-GAAP based financial measure) growing 5.5% to $17.65
  • The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per common share, payable February 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of February 3, 2020, a 13.3% increase over the dividend declared in the previous quarter.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. ("Orrstown" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ORRF), the parent company of Orrstown Bank (the “Bank”) and Wheatland Advisors, Inc. ("Wheatland"), announced earnings for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. Net income, including the impact of merger related and branch consolidation expenses, totaled $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income, including the impact of merger related and branch consolidation expenses, for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $16.9 million, compared with $12.8 million for the same period in 2018.  Diluted earnings per share totaled $0.38 and $1.61 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, compared with $0.12 and $1.50 for the same periods in 2018. Earnings in 2019 were impacted by the acquisition of Mercersburg Financial Corporation ("Mercersburg"), completed on October 1, 2018, and Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. ("Hamilton"), completed on May 1, 2019.

Thomas R. Quinn, Jr., President & CEO, commented, “2019 was a year of growth and investment at Orrstown including the conversion of Mercersburg, the acquisition and conversion of Hamilton, and the hiring of team members across our franchise, all of which are intended to drive the future growth of the Company while improving profitability.  We ended the year strong and are beginning to see tangible signs of progress toward our 2020 strategic priorities, as evidenced by our commercial loan growth and favorable deposit mix shift in the quarter.  Our top priority will be to enhance the profitability of the bank through focus on continuation of growth in our relationship community bank, branch efficiency optimization, balance sheet mix optimization, and fee income growth, while never losing focus on the quality of the client experience.  We view the steps taken throughout 2019 as laying a solid foundation for successful execution in 2020 and beyond."

Addressing Orrstown's role as a community bank, Mr. Quinn noted, "One of our core values at Orrstown is to be actively engaged in the communities we serve, whether through financial support or volunteer service, with area non-profits and other organizations. In 2019, we were pleased to provide nearly $750,000 to help over 300 of these valuable community partners carry out their important missions, such as youth mentorship, financial literacy skill development, health and human services, and educational improvement programs. Our associates also contributed more than 9,200 hours of their time throughout the year to lend their skills and talents to more than 400 organizations in our markets through board or committee service or volunteer engagements. As a community bank, these efforts are central to our mission and play a key role in our continued success."

MERGER AND ACQUISITION and BRANCH CONSOLIDATION ACTIVITY

The Company incurred merger related expenses totaling $0 and $8.0 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, representing principally data processing contract termination costs, employee contract termination costs and legal and consulting fees for the Hamilton acquisition and system conversion expenses for both the Mercersburg and Hamilton acquisitions, all of which are included in noninterest expenses. The Company also recorded $1.0 million in expense related to the previously announced consolidation of 5 branch locations, representing severance benefits for impacted employees, lease terminations costs, owned real estate write downs and other branch exit related expenses. The consolidations are on schedule and expected to be completed in January 2020.

DISCUSSION OF RESULTS

Balance Sheet

Loans
Due to the significant addition of commercial relationship managers, period end loans grew $51 million, or 13% annualized, in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared with the third quarter of 2019. Commercial loans grew $47 million, or 20% annualized, in the quarter with much of the closing activity focused in the latter half of December. Home equity loans grew $4 million in the fourth quarter, or 10% annualized, as a result of a successful marketing and outreach campaign. Mortgage loan originations were solid, but the Company continues to sell most of its loan production in the secondary market. Mortgage loan outstandings on the balance sheet fell $17 million, or 20% annualized, in the quarter as the Company continues to execute its balance sheet mix optimization strategy. Installment loan growth of $12 million in the quarter included an early fourth quarter purchase of $14 million of auto loans. This was the continuation of a short term strategy to deploy some excess cash into short duration, high quality earning assets.

Deposits
Total core (nonmaturity) deposits increased $9 million in the fourth quarter, or 2.7% annualized, to $1.35 billion. The cost of core deposits fell 3 basis points to 0.64% due to some reductions in interest-bearing core deposit rates in the quarter. Time deposits, net of brokered and subscription accounts, fell $4 million in the quarter, or 3.3% annualized, primarily in the Maryland market. The loan to deposit ratio increased in the quarter from 83% to 88% due to the planned runoff in brokered and subscription deposits of $54 million, combined with loan growth of $51 million. The Company will selectively use brokered channels as needed and is targeting a 90-95% loan to deposit ratio over the long term.

Other
Borrowings increased by $118 million in the quarter, as the Company made progress towards longer term objectives of balance sheet mix optimization along with managing to a 90-95% loan to deposit target. Investment securities increased by $14 million as excess cash flows were invested into securities early in the fourth quarter. As the Company continues to execute its plan to grow relationship loans, it will look to reduce its investment portfolio concentration to fund some of this loan growth either through scheduled paydowns or through sales. Total assets grew by $70 million in the quarter with much of the growth occurring in the last several weeks of the quarter. We expect limited total balance sheet growth in 2020 as the Company reinvests lower margin investments and mortgages into relationship commercial and consumer loans.

Income Statement

Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income totaled $17.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $18.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Average interest-earning assets fell by $65 million in the quarter while the net interest margin increased by 7 basis points to 3.37%. Factors impacting this quarterly change were balance sheet mix optimization efforts (an average interest bearing cash reduction favorably impacted margin by 10 basis points), a previous period one-time termination expense for early termination of brokered deposits (favorably impacted margin by 4 basis points) and other factors, including the negative impacts of an asset sensitive balance sheet (negatively impacted margin by 7 basis points). 

The Company focused on improving the balance sheet mix in this low rate environment to preserve net interest margin. Tangible indications of these efforts in the quarter included an average cash reduction of $74 million, an average mortgage loans reduction of $20 million, and an average commercial loans increase of $8 million, while average brokered deposits decreased $80 million. Ending period loans were higher than average loans by $38 million, which will provide a benefit to Q1 2020 net interest income.

An early termination expense for brokered deposits, totaling $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, was not repeated in fourth quarter results. Lastly, the Company has an asset sensitive balance sheet with concentrations in variable rate commercial loans and investment securities. It also has significant concentrations in core deposits with a low cost of funds. With this profile, the Company will normally experience net interest margin pressure as interest rates fall and net interest margin expansion as rates rise. If the external environment continues to favor low interest rates, the Company will continue to focus on mix optimization to preserve margin, while also obtaining its fair share of rate sensitive fee revenues from mortgage loans to be sold in the secondary market and loan swap referral income for commercial real estate clients.

Asset Quality
The allowance for loan losses totaled $14.7 million at December 31, 2019, compared with $14.8 million at September 30, 2019. Asset quality trends continue to exhibit low levels of charge-offs and non-performing loans; the provision for loan losses totaled $0 in the fourth quarter for 2019, compared with $300,000 in the third quarter of 2019. Management believes the allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio remains adequate at 0.89% at December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio totaled 0.93%. 

Net charge-offs remained low in the quarter ended December 31, 2019 and totaled $154,000, equating to 0.04% annualized as compared with net recoveries totaling $49,000, or (0.01%) annualized, in the previous quarter. Nonperforming loans increased $4 million in the fourth quarter, due principally to a downgrade of one commercial relationship, and totaled 0.65% of loans at December 31, 2019, compared with 0.44% of loans at September 30, 2019. The Company has also experienced some mild credit quality migration to lower ratings in the acquired portfolios, but continues to believe that this is normal acquisition-related activity, and it is anticipated that this migration will slow in the coming quarters as the Company works through the acquired loan portfolios. Overall, asset quality continues to be solid and the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans ratio ended the quarter at 208%.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, excluding securities gains, totaled $7.0 million, compared with $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Company continues to focus on growth in relationship fee-based revenue for commercial and retail clients.

Total wealth management income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 totaled $2.5 million, which is flat with the previous quarter. The Company continues to look to build this business over the coming years and has recently begun efforts to offer wealth management products in the acquired Hamilton Bank market in Maryland.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, service charges totaled $1.1 million and interchange income on debit cards totaled $0.9 million, which are flat with the previous quarter. These stable sources of fee revenue should grow over time as we add retail and commercial clients. In the fourth quarter, approximately 18% of service charges were from cash management services. Growth in these sources is an area of opportunity and focus in future years.

Mortgage banking income for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 increased by $0.7 million to $1.3 million. In the third quarter of 2019, a $205,000 impairment charge was recognized due to decreasing interest rates on the mortgage servicing asset. In the fourth quarter, $170,000 of this impairment was recovered due to an increase in interest rates.  Loans sold in the quarter totaled $32.8 million compared with $34.4 million in the previous quarter. With interest rates at low levels and recent market expansion efforts, the Company sees an opportunity to increase market share with our existing clients by increasing our focus on branch referrals and local market outreach efforts.

Loan swap referral fees totaled $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, which is flat with the previous quarter. In mid- 2019, the Company began offering interest rate hedging products through a third party whereby it receives a fee at closing, for primarily commercial real estate credits. With our market expansion efforts and building of our experienced relationship manager team, we added this product to better serve our clients. This fee revenue will fluctuate from quarter to quarter, but we continue to see client demand to fix their loan interest rates in this current rate environment.

Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses totaled $19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with $18.1 million in the third quarter. Fourth quarter 2019 results include $1.0 million of branch consolidation expenses and third quarter 2019 includes $0.5 million of merger related charges.

Salaries and employee benefits totaled $11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as compared with $10.5 million in the previous quarter. $0.4 million of this increase was due to higher than average health insurance expenses under the Company's self-insured group health plan. This expense may fluctuate from quarter to quarter, but it is anticipated that health insurance expenses will decline to normalized levels in future quarters. The remaining variance of $0.5 million is due primarily to the costs associated with the recruitment of new relationship managers and secondarily for increases in incentives for new business. The recruitment efforts and related expenses were elevated in the fourth quarter and it is anticipated that these costs will decrease in coming quarters.

Fourth quarter 2019 expense for advertising increased by $0.3 million from the previous quarter due to an increase in charitable contributions. The Company received certain tax credits associated with a portion of these increased contributions which allowed the Company to reduce its Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense, included in taxes other than income, by $0.2 million in the fourth quarter. 

FDIC insurance expense reflects credits received in the fourth quarter of 2019, similar to those received in the third quarter, under the FDIC's regulations to provide credits, when the reserve ratio reaches 1.38 percent, to banks with consolidated assets under $10 billion. The Company expects FDIC insurance expense to increase after its available credits partially reduce first quarter 2020 expense.

Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate for 2019 was 13.8% compared with 11.4% for 2018 and generally reflected increased profitability. The Company's effective tax rate is significantly less than the 21% federal statutory rate due to tax-exempt income, including interest earned on tax-exempt loans and securities and income from life insurance policies, as well as tax credits. In 2019, the Company recorded a tax benefit of $0.2 million, or approximately $0.02 per diluted share, related to a favorable tax law clarification concerning the treatment of life insurance assets of an acquired entity and a tax benefit of $0.3 million, or approximately $0.03 per diluted share, related to an increase in its deferred state income tax asset for the effect of the state tax rate change resulting from the Hamilton acquisition. These tax benefit items had the effect of lowering the effective tax rate for 2019 by approximately 2.6%.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity totaled $223 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $50 million from $173 million at December 31, 2018. The increase was attributable to the issuance of shares of the Company's common stock in connection with the acquisition of Hamilton, growth in retained earnings, and an improvement in accumulated other comprehensive loss from changes in net unrealized gains and losses in securities available for sale.

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
        
        
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts )2019 2018 2019 2018
        
Profitability for the period:       
Net interest income$17,941  $14,750  $69,295  $52,156 
Provision for loan losses0  200  900  800 
Noninterest income7,030  5,015  28,541  21,024 
Noninterest expenses19,709  18,283  77,302  57,935 
Income before income taxes5,262  1,282  19,634  14,445 
Income tax expense1,028  130  2,710  1,640 
Net income available to common shareholders$4,234  $1,152  $16,924  $12,805 
        
Financial ratios:       
Return on average assets (1)0.72% 0.24% 0.76% 0.75%
Return on average equity (1)7.53% 2.70% 8.21% 8.56%
Net interest margin (1)3.37% 3.35% 3.43% 3.31%
Efficiency ratio72.7% 76.6% 71.1% 74.0%
Income per common share:       
Basic$0.39  $0.13  $1.63  $1.53 
Diluted$0.38  $0.12  $1.61  $1.50 
        
Average equity to average assets9.60% 8.85% 9.26% 8.75%
        
(1) Quarterly ratios are annualized.       
        


 
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
(continued)   
 December 31, December 31,
 2019 2018
At period-end:   
Total assets$2,383,274  $1,934,388 
Total deposits1,875,522  1,558,756 
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses1,629,675  1,233,643 
Loans held-for-sale9,138  3,340 
Securities available for sale490,386  465,844 
Borrowings217,936  147,519 
Subordinated notes31,847  31,859 
Shareholders' equity223,249  173,433 
    
Credit quality and capital ratios (1):   
Allowance for loan losses to total loans0.89% 1.12%
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans0.65% 0.41%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.46% 0.27%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans138% 271%
Total risk-based capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.14.0% 15.6%
Orrstown Bank13.4% 13.4%
Tier 1 risk-based capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.11.3% 12.0%
Orrstown Bank12.4% 12.3%
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.11.3% 12.0%
Orrstown Bank12.4% 12.3%
Tier 1 leverage capital:   
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.8.5% 8.4%
Orrstown Bank9.4% 8.6%
    
Book value per common share$19.93  $18.39 
    
(1) Capital ratios are estimated, subject to regulatory filings   
    


 
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
    
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts )December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$25,969  $26,156 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks30,493  45,664 
Federal funds sold0  16,995 
Cash and cash equivalents56,462  88,815 
Restricted investments in bank stocks16,184  10,842 
Securities available for sale490,386  465,844 
Loans held for sale9,138  3,340 
Loans1,644,330  1,247,657 
Less: Allowance for loan losses(14,655) (14,014)
Net loans1,629,675  1,233,643 
Premises and equipment, net37,524  38,201 
Cash surrender value of life insurance63,613  41,327 
Goodwill19,925  12,592 
Other intangible assets, net7,180  3,910 
Accrued interest receivable6,040  5,927 
Other assets47,147  29,947 
Total assets$2,383,274  $1,934,388 
Liabilities   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$249,450  $204,843 
Interest-bearing1,626,072  1,353,913 
Total deposits1,875,522  1,558,756 
Short-term borrowings154,869  64,069 
Long-term debt63,067  83,450 
Subordinated notes31,847  31,859 
Accrued interest and other liabilities34,720  22,821 
Total liabilities2,160,025  1,760,955 
Shareholders’ Equity   
Preferred stock, $1.25 par value per share; 500,000 shares
authorized; no shares issued or outstanding		0  0 
Common stock, no par value—$0.05205 stated value per share
50,000,000 shares authorized; 11,220,604 and 9,439,255
shares issued; 11,199,874 and 9,430,224 shares outstanding		584  491 
Additional paid—in capital188,365  151,678 
Retained earnings35,246  24,472 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(480) (2,972)
Treasury stock—common, 20,730 and 9,031 shares, at cost(466) (236)
Total shareholders’ equity223,249  173,433 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$2,383,274  $1,934,388 
        


 
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts )2019 2018 2019 2018
Interest income       
Loans$20,083  $14,874  $75,071  $50,632 
Investment securities - taxable3,572  3,104  14,530  10,858 
Investment securities - tax-exempt271  1,016  2,054  3,850 
Short-term investments102  158  1,339  327 
Total interest income24,028  19,152  92,994  65,667 
Interest expense       
Deposits4,908  3,439  19,310  10,229 
Short-term borrowings307  480  623  1,577 
Long-term debt371  410  1,779  1,632 
Subordinated notes501  73  1,987  73 
Total interest expense6,087  4,402  23,699  13,511 
Net interest income17,941  14,750  69,295  52,156 
Provision for loan losses0  200  900  800 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses17,941  14,550  68,395  51,356 
Noninterest income       
Service charges1,119  1,042  4,209  4,140 
Interchange Income859  774  3,281  2,821 
Loan swap referral fees568  0  1,197  0 
Wealth management income2,478  2,060  9,681  8,611 
Mortgage banking activities1,306  614  3,049  2,663 
Other income682  410  2,375  1,783 
Investment securities gains18  115  4,749  1,006 
Total noninterest income7,030  5,015  28,541  21,024 
Noninterest expenses       
Salaries and employee benefits11,407  9,037  39,495  32,524 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment2,433  1,934  9,048  7,163 
Data processing, telephone, and communication1,136  1,010  4,406  3,427 
Advertising and bank promotions619  694  1,967  1,592 
FDIC insurance(30) 174  367  681 
Professional services876  343  2,954  1,847 
Taxes other than income92  251  1,018  1,012 
Intangible asset amortization475  214  1,571  286 
Merger related and branch consolidation expenses988  2,724  8,964  3,197 
Insurance claim receivable write off0  0  615  0 
Other operating expenses1,713  1,902  6,897  6,206 
Total noninterest expenses19,709  18,283  77,302  57,935 
Income before income tax expense5,262  1,282  19,634  14,445 
Income tax expense1,028  130  2,710  1,640 
Net income$4,234  $1,152  $16,924  $12,805 
        
Share information:       
Basic earnings per share$0.39  $0.13  $1.63  $1.53 
Diluted earnings per share$0.38  $0.12  $1.61  $1.50 
Weighted average shares - basic10,966  9,154  10,362  8,360 
Weighted average shares - diluted11,097  9,316  10,514  8,537 
            



 
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME 
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
 12/31/2019 09/30/19 06/30/19 03/31/19 12/31/2018
(Dollars in
thousands)		Average
Balance
 Taxable-Equivalent
Interest
 Taxable-Equivalent
Rate		 
Average
Balance
 
Taxable-Equivalent
Interest
 
Taxable-Equivalent
Rate
 Average
Balance		 
Taxable-Equivalent
Interest
 
Taxable-Equivalent
Rate
 
Average
Balance
 
Taxable-Equivalent
Interest
 Taxable-Equivalent
Rate		 
Average
Balance
 
Taxable-Equivalent
Interest

Taxable-Equivalent
Rate
Assets                                       
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances$21,895 $102 1.84% 96,212 $561 2.31% $84,843 $503 2.38% $29,108 $173 2.41% $29,124 $158 2.15% 
Securities (1)504,072 3,916 3.08 496,482 4,177 3.34 496,803 4,479 3.62 499,755 4,558 3.70 506,891 4,390 3.44 
Loans (1)(2)(3)1,606,608 20,207 4.99 1,604,491 20,306 5.02 1,497,445 19,782 5.30 1,257,654 15,273 4.93 1,239,998 14,993 4.80 
Total interest-earning assets2,132,575 24,225 4.51 2,197,185 25,044 4.52 2,079,091 24,764 4.78 1,786,517 20,004 4.54 1,776,013 19,541 4.37 
Other assets191,585     193,946     175,566    137,802     134,897    
Total$2,324,160     2,391,131     $2,254,657    $1,924,319     $1,910,910    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                            
Interest-bearing demand deposits$955,975 2,136 0.89 954,824 2,206 0.92 $922,612 2,062 0.90 $845,092 1,850 0.89 $851,686 1,752 0.82 
Savings deposits142,524 55 0.15 151,692 81 0.21 146,063 81 0.22 114,314 43 0.15 114,307 44 0.15 
Time deposits (4)559,486 2,717 1.93 658,587 3,508 2.11 575,660 2,749 1.92 403,095 1,822 1.83 384,559 1,643 1.70 
Short-term borrowings65,767 307 1.85 10,497 39 1.48 9,594 34 1.41 42,124 243 2.34 74,310 480 2.56 
Long-term debt63,122 371 2.33 74,524 433 2.30 97,161 532 2.19 88,076 443 2.04 83,504 410 1.95 
Subordinated notes31,839 501 6.23 31,826 490 6.10 31,819 499 6.28 31,886 497 6.32 4,517 73 6.41 
Total interest-bearing liabilities1,818,713 6,087 1.33 1,881,950 6,757 1.42 1,782,909 5,957 1.34 1,524,587 4,898 1.30 1,512,883 4,402 1.15 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits247,107     252,211     235,046    202,365     208,582    
Other35,282     35,720     31,692    23,310     20,236    
Total Liabilities2,101,102     2,169,881     2,049,647    1,750,262     1,741,701    
Shareholders' Equity223,058     221,250     205,010    174,057     169,209    
Total$2,324,160     2,391,131     $2,254,657    $1,924,319     $1,910,910    
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread  18,138 3.18%   18,287 3.10%   18,807 3.44%   15,106 3.24%   15,139 3.21% 
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin    3.37%     3.30%    3.63%     3.43%     3.38% 
Taxable-equivalent adjustment  (197)     (208)     (292)     (346)     (389)  
Net interest income  $17,941     $18,079     $18,515     $14,760     $14,750  
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    117%     117%    117%     117%     117% 
                             


 
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
Average Balances and Interest Rates, Taxable-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)
(continued)
 Year Ended
 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018
   Taxable- Taxable-   Taxable- Taxable-
 Average Equivalent Equivalent Average Equivalent Equivalent
(Dollars in thousands)Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate
Assets           
Federal funds sold & interest-bearing bank balances$58,100  $1,339   2.30% $16,442  $327   1.99%
Securities (1)499,282  17,130   3.43  479,517  15,731   3.28 
Loans (1)(2)(3)1,492,815  75,568   5.06  1,100,626  51,026   4.64 
Total interest-earning assets2,050,197  94,037   4.59  1,596,585  67,084   4.20 
Other assets174,924      114,012     
Total$2,225,121      $1,710,597     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
Interest-bearing demand deposits$920,025  8,253   0.90  $767,863  4,968   0.65 
Savings deposits138,761  261   0.19  102,189  159   0.16 
Time deposits (4)549,937  10,796   1.96  324,118  5,102   1.57 
Short-term borrowings32,001  623   1.95  81,172  1,577   1.94 
Long-term debt80,636  1,779   2.21  83,640  1,632   1.95 
Subordinated notes31,842  1,987   6.24  1,139  73   6.41 
Total interest-bearing liabilities1,753,202  23,699   1.35  1,360,121  13,511   0.99 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits234,354      183,387     
Other31,544      17,427     
Total Liabilities2,019,100      1,560,935     
Shareholders' Equity206,021      149,662     
Total$2,225,121      $1,710,597     
Taxable-equivalent net interest income / net interest spread  70,338   3.24%   53,573   3.21%
Taxable-equivalent net interest margin    3.43%     3.36%
Taxable-equivalent adjustment  (1,043)      (1,417)   
Net interest income  $69,295       $52,156    
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities    117%     117%
            
NOTES TO ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME:
(1) Yields and interest income on tax-exempt assets have been computed on a taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% tax rate.
(2) Average balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3) Interest income on loans includes prepayment and late fees, where applicable, prior periods have been adjusted to include these fees.
(4)  For the three months ended September 30, 2019, expenses associated with the early redemption of brokered time deposits totaled $215,000, and increased the cost of funds by 13 basis points.For the year ended December 31, 2019, these expenses totaled $215,000, and increased the cost of funds by 3 basis points.
 


 
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
          
(In thousands, except per share
amounts )		December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Profitability for the quarter:         
Net interest income$17,941  $18,079  $18,515  $14,760  $14,750 
Provision for loan losses0  300  200  400  200 
Noninterest income7,030  8,602  7,774  5,135  5,015 
Noninterest expenses19,709  18,140  23,292  16,161  18,283 
Income before income taxes5,262  8,241  2,797  3,334  1,282 
Income tax expense1,028  1,340  110  232  130 
Net income$4,234  $6,901  $2,687  $3,102  $1,152 
          
Financial ratios:         
Return on average assets (1)0.72% 1.15% 0.48% 0.65% 0.24%
Return on average equity (1)7.53% 12.37% 5.26% 7.23% 2.70%
Net interest margin (1)3.37% 3.30% 3.63% 3.43% 3.38%
Efficiency ratio72.7% 70.4% 65.4% 77.2% 76.6%
          
Per share information :         
Income per common share:         
Basic$0.39  $0.63  $0.26  $0.34  $0.13 
Diluted$0.38  $0.62  $0.26  $0.33  $0.12 
Book value$19.93  $20.00  $19.59  $18.89  $18.39 
Tangible book value (2)$17.65  $17.67  $17.27  $17.25  $16.73 
Cash dividends paid$0.15  $0.15  $0.15  $0.15  $0.13 
Average basic shares10,966  10,949  10,349  9,160  9,154 
Average diluted shares11,097  11,094  10,514  9,326  9,316 
(1)  Annualized.
(2) Non-GAAP based financial measure. Please refer to Appendix B - Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP based financial measures, including tables
reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures appearing herein.
          


 
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
(continued)
 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Noninterest income:         
Service charges$1,119  $1,110  $1,078  $902  $1,042 
Interchange Income859  843  843  736  774 
Loan swap referral fees568  629  0  0  0 
Wealth management income2,478  2,546  2,421  2,236  2,060 
Mortgage banking activities1,306  623  652  468  614 
Other income682  523  716  454  410 
Investment securities gains18  2,328  2,064  339  115 
Total noninterest income$7,030  $8,602  $7,774  $5,135  $5,015 
          
Noninterest expenses:         
Salaries and employee benefits$11,407  $10,489  $8,922  $8,677  $9,037 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment2,433  2,385  2,206  2,024  1,934 
Data processing, telephone, and communication1,136  1,028  1,260  982  1,010 
Advertising and bank promotions619  279  548  521  694 
FDIC insurance(30) (9) 221  185  174 
Professional services876  814  707  557  343 
Taxes other than income92  306  314  306  251 
Intangible asset amortization475  486  402  208  214 
Merger related and branch consolidation expenses988  471  6,860  645  2,724 
Insurance claim receivable write off0  0  0  615  0 
Other operating expenses1,713  1,891  1,852  1,441  1,902 
Total noninterest expenses$19,709  $18,140  $23,292  $16,161  $18,283 
          


ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
(continued)
 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Balance Sheet at quarter end:         
Cash and cash equivalents$56,462  $50,923  $116,879  $77,217  $88,815 
Restricted investments in bank stocks16,184  11,399  10,105  10,292  10,842 
Securities available for sale490,386  481,120  496,930  490,221  465,844 
Loans:9,138  7,610  7,152  4,787  3,340 
Commercial real estate:         
Owner occupied170,884  171,327  170,272  123,100  129,650 
Non-owner occupied361,050  310,334  298,989  264,869  252,794 
Multi-family106,893  108,751  93,342  83,009  78,933 
Non-owner occupied residential120,038  120,395  121,364  101,312  100,367 
Commercial and industrial214,554  215,734  219,551  169,651  160,964 
Total commercial loans973,419  926,541  903,518  741,941  722,708 
Acquisition and development:         
1-4 family residential construction15,865  12,257  12,801  6,361  7,385 
Commercial and land development41,538  38,494  57,027  49,784  42,051 
Municipal47,057  47,920  48,358  50,599  50,982 
Residential mortgage:         
First lien336,372  353,811  363,946  231,243  235,296 
Home equity – term14,030  15,175  15,989  11,828  12,208 
Home equity – lines of credit165,314  159,930  157,645  143,308  143,616 
Installment and other loans50,735  38,977  42,386  30,475  33,411 
Total loans1,644,330  1,593,105  1,601,670  1,265,539  1,247,657 
Allowance for loan losses(14,655) (14,809) (14,460) (14,283) (14,014)
Net loans held-for-investment1,629,675  1,578,296  1,587,210  1,251,256  1,233,643 
Goodwill19,925  19,925  19,621  12,592  12,592 
Other intangible assets, net7,180  7,654  8,140  3,702  3,910 
Total assets2,383,274  2,313,677  2,399,508  1,973,283  1,934,388 
Total deposits1,875,522  1,923,454  2,015,541  1,620,696  1,558,756 
Borrowings217,936  99,770  92,634  112,935  147,519 
Subordinated notes31,847  31,834  31,821  31,810  31,859 
Total shareholders' equity223,249  223,493  219,868  179,167  173,433 
               


 
ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
HISTORICAL TRENDS IN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
(continued)
 December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Capital and credit quality measures (1):         
Total risk-based capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc14.0% 14.5% 14.1% 15.3% 15.6%
Orrstown Bank13.4% 13.6% 13.0% 13.2% 13.4%
Tier 1 risk-based capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc11.3% 11.6% 11.2% 11.9% 12.0%
Orrstown Bank12.4% 12.7% 12.1% 12.1% 12.3%
Tier 1 common equity risk-based capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc11.3% 11.6% 11.2% 11.9% 12.0%
Orrstown Bank12.4% 12.7% 12.1% 12.1% 12.3%
Tier 1 leverage capital:         
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc8.5% 8.2% 8.5% 8.5% 8.4%
Orrstown Bank9.4% 8.9% 8.6% 8.6% 8.6%
          
Average equity to average assets9.60% 9.25% 9.09% 9.05% 8.85%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans0.89% 0.93% 0.90% 1.13% 1.12%
Total nonaccrual loans to total loans0.65% 0.44% 0.27% 0.37% 0.41%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.46% 0.33% 0.21% 0.26% 0.27%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans138% 214% 330% 301% 271%
          
Other information:         
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$154  $(49) $23  $131  $(2)
Classified loans40,808  37,535  27,742  17,782  19,840 
Nonperforming and other risk assets:         
Nonaccrual loans (cash basis)10,657  6,931  4,387  4,743  5,165 
Other real estate (OREO)197  642  735  454  130 
Total nonperforming assets10,854  7,573  5,122  5,197  5,295 
Restructured loans still accruing979  1,042  1,104  1,116  1,132 
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing2,232  2,982  1,661  295  57 
Total nonperforming and other risk assets$14,065  $11,597  $7,887  $6,608  $6,484 
                    

(1) Capital ratios are estimated, subject to regulatory filings.

Appendix A- Supplemental Reporting of Unusual Items

The following table presents unusual items that impacted each period shown. These items are presented to enable investors to better understand the magnitude of certain significant items on reported GAAP results in the context of the Company's growth and acquisition activities.

    
 Three Months Ended Year Ended
 12/31/2019 9/30/19 6/30/19 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 12/31/2018
(In thousands) 
Pretax Items             
Merger related expenses$0  $(471) $(6,860) $(645) $0  $(7,976) $(3,197)
Branch consolidation expenses(988) 0  0  0  0  (988) 0 
Net securities gains18  2,328  2,064  339  115  4,749  1,006 
Accelerated payoff of brokered deposits and borrowings penalty0  223  0  0  0  223  0 
Life insurance proceeds0  0  255  0  0  255  242 
Restricted stock forfeiture expense benefit0  0  350  0  0  350  262 
Accretion -  recoveries on purchased credit impaired loans109  21  715  0  0  845  0 
Insurance claim receivable write-off0  0  0  (615) 0  (615) 0 
              
Income Tax Expense Items             
Tax benefit from state deferred tax asset rate change0  0  334  0  0  334  0 
Tax benefit from acquired life insurance assets0  0  0  185  0  185  0 
              

Appendix B- Supplemental Reporting of Non-GAAP Measures and GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

As a result of acquisitions, the Company has intangible assets consisting of goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets totaling $27.1 million and $16.5 million at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

Management believes providing certain “non-GAAP” financial information will assist investors in their understanding of the effect of acquisition activity on reported results, particularly to overcome comparability issues related to the influence of intangibles (principally goodwill) created in acquisitions.

Tangible book value per share and net interest margin excluding the impact of purchase accounting, as used by the Company in this earnings release, are determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). While we believe this information is a useful supplement to GAAP based measures presented in this earnings release, readers are cautioned that this non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor are such measures necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following table presents the computation of each non-GAAP based measure shown together with its most directly comparable GAAP based measure.

  
(in thousands, except per share information) 
Tangible Book Value per Common ShareDecember 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Shareholders' equity$223,249  $223,493  $219,868  $179,167  $173,433 
Less:  Goodwill19,925  19,925  19,621  12,592  12,592 
Other intangible assets7,180  7,654  8,140  3,702  3,910 
Related tax effect(1,508) (1,607) (1,709) (777) (804)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$197,652  $197,521  $193,816  $163,650  $157,735 
          
Common shares outstanding11,200  11,175  11,224  9,485  9,430 
          
Book value per share (most directly comparable GAAP based measure)$19.93  $20.00  $19.59  $18.89  $18.39 
Intangible assets per share2.28  2.33  2.32  1.64  1.66 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$17.65  $17.67  $17.27  $17.25  $16.73 
                    


    
   Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)  December 31,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 March 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (excluding the effect of purchase accounting)              
Taxable-equivalent net
interest income/margin, as
reported		  $18,138  3.37% $18,287  3.30% $18,807  3.63% $15,106  3.43% $15,139  3.38%
Effect of purchase
accounting:		                     
LoansIncome (1,241) (0.36)% (879) (0.27)% (1,385) (0.43)% (253) (0.12)% (335) (0.24)%
Time depositsExpense 32  0.02% 36  0.02% 24  0.01% (9) (0.01)% (10) (0.01)%
Purchase accounting
effect on taxable-
equivalent
income/margin		  (1,273) (0.26)% (915) (0.19)% (1,409) (0.30)% (244) (0.07)% (325) (0.09)%
Taxable-equivalent net
interest income/margin
(excluding the effect of
purchase accounting) (non-
GAAP)		  $16,865  3.11% $17,372  3.11% $17,398  3.33% $14,862  3.36% $14,814  3.29%
                                     


   Year Ended
(dollars in thousands)  December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (excluding the effect of purchase accounting)         
Taxable-equivalent net interest income/margin, as reported  $70,338  3.43% $53,573  3.36%
Effect of purchase accounting:         
LoansIncome (3,758) (0.30)% (335) (0.04)%
Time depositsExpenses 83  0.02% (10) 0.00%
Purchase accounting effect on taxable-equivalent income/ margin  (3,840) (0.21)% (325) (0.01)%
Taxable-equivalent net interest income/margin (excluding the effect of purchase accounting) (non-GAAP)  $66,497  3.22% $53,248  3.33%
                


About the Company

With almost $2.4 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Orrstown Bank and Wheatland Advisors, Inc., provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services through banking and financial advisory offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq (ORRF). For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit www.orrstown.com. For more information about Wheatland Advisors, Inc., visit www.wheatlandadvisors.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management with respect to, among other things, future events and the Company's financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative variations of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, the Company cautions you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and there can be no assurances that the Company will be able to continue to successfully execute on our strategic growth plan into Dauphin, Lancaster, York and Berks counties, Pennsylvania, and the greater Baltimore market in Maryland, with newer markets continuing to be receptive to our community banking model; to take advantage of market disruption; to experience sustained growth in loans and deposits or maintain the momentum experienced to date from these actions; and to realize cost savings from our branch consolidation efforts. Factors which could cause the actual results of the Company's operations to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: ineffectiveness of the Company's strategic growth plan due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition and how it may impact our community banking model, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; the integration of the Company's strategic acquisitions; the inability to fully achieve expected savings, efficiencies or synergies from mergers and acquisitions, or taking longer than estimated for such savings, efficiencies and synergies to be realized; changes in laws and regulations; interest rate movements; changes in credit quality; inability to raise capital, if necessary, under favorable conditions; volatilities in the securities markets; deteriorating economic conditions; expenses associated with pending litigation and legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what the Company anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect it. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf may issue.

The review period for subsequent events extends up to and includes the filing date of a public company’s financial statements, when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information presented in this announcement is subject to change.